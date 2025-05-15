Daniel O’Donnell announces ‘extended break’ amid health challenges

Daniel O'Donnell will continue his 2025 commitments before cutting bookings, his spokesperson said.

Daniel O’Donnell is to take an extended break from his entertainment career following “health challenges.”

A spokesperson for the Co Donegal singer told fans: “After much reflection, Daniel has decided to take an extended break from touring.

“This decision was not made lightly, but it is driven by the health challenges he has faced over the past few years, particularly with allergies and recurrent chest infections while touring extensively.”

The spokesperson said O’Donnell will continue his touring commitments until December 2025, at which point he will step back and focus on his health and wellbeing.

The spokesperson added: “This pause is essential for him to recharge and recover.” He emphasised that “this is not a retirement but rather a temporary break”.

Early next year, O’Donnell will host his annual Opry le Daniel shows on TG4.

Additionally, in September 2026, he will perform as he has for many years on Gertrude Byrne’s Mediterranean Cruise. These will be his only confirmed performances for the year.

The singer has already taken a number of such breaks over the years saying he wanted to take time out to spend it with his family. O’Donnell and wife Majella have four grandchildren.

In 2014, he announced he would be taking a break from touring for personal reasons. The decision came after O’Donnell’s wife Majella underwent successful treatment for breast cancer.

Back in 2012, the singer marked 30 years in the music industry but then announced that he was cutting back on his touring commitments.

Earlier, in 1992, he took a number of months off after admitting he faced physical and mental exhaustion due to his demanding schedule.