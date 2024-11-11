Robbie Williams to perform in Croke Park next summer

Robbie Williams said the tour would be his 'boldest yet'. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Robbie Williams will perform in Croke Park in Dublin next summer. The singer will take to the stage in the capital on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025.

The show is part of the Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour across the UK and Europe next summer. Tickets, priced from €77.25 to €152.25, subject to Ticketmaster service charge, go on general sale this Friday, November 15th at 10am with Elbow supporting.

The tour will open in Edinburgh on May 31st and then take in London, Manchester and Bath, before heading across Europe with dates in countries including Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Sweden.

In a statement, Williams said the tour would be “my boldest yet – I can’t wait to see you next year”.

“There will be songs from the movie Better Man, and some new music too ... but more on that soon,” he said.

Last week it was announced that William’s forthcoming musical biopic Better Man soundtrack will be released digitally on December 27th with a physical release to follow.