Oasis to play three more dates ‘due to unprecedented demand’

Oasis have announced three more dates in Manchester, London and Edinburgh for the band’s reunion tour.

Noel Gallagher posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying that “due to unprecedented demand” shows in Heaton Park, on July 16th, Wembley on July 30th and Murrayfield Stadium on August 12th had been added.

The band had already announced dates for their UK and Ireland tour and will perform at Croke Park on August 16th and 17th, 2025.

Tickets have not yet gone on sale, but the Manchester band had invited fans to apply for a presale ballot – which has now closed – before Saturday’s general release.

Noel and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band’s long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: “The great wait is over.”

Ticket prices for the Oasis Live 25 tour are expected to be announced on Thursday, before fans are notified by email if they have secured the opportunity of getting presale tickets.

The dates already released are: Principality Stadium July 4th and 5th; Heaton Park July 11th, 12th, 19th and 20th; Wembley Stadium July 25th and 26th and August 2nd and 3rd; Murrayfield Stadium August 8th and 9th; and Croke Park August 16th and 17th.

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Fans have been pleading with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel (57) quit the Manchester rock group on August 28th, 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.

Fans have been positive about a reunion, but concerns have been raised about high ticket prices and accommodation, and the prospect of Liam and Noel having another falling out. – PA