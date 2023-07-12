Forever Young Festival 2023: Stage times, full line-up, ticket info, weather forecasts and more

Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be. Retro festivals have become a huge draw across the past decade, and Ireland’s largest, Forever Young, returns to Palmerstown House Estate, just outside Naas, Co Kildare, this weekend for its third year and with its most extensive line-up yet.

There is no end to the fun for those who remember the 1980s – and those who wish they did. From the spry post-punk of Squeeze to Bananarama’s pioneering girl pop and Andy Bell’s luxuriant synth manoeuvres, the festival is a garden of retro delights.

There’s an Irish component, too, with Hothouse Flowers and Cry Before Dawn on the bill. Nor is it just for 1980s kids: the 1990s are nodded to, too, with The Farm’s Peter Hooton, who’ll be conjuring the spirit of the “baggy” scene with Groovy Train and All Together Now.

When is it on?

The festival takes place over three days, from Friday, July 14th to Sunday, July 16th.

What time should I arrive?

On-site parking opens at 3pm on Friday, and 9am on Saturday and Sunday. The campsite opens at midday on Friday, July 14th.

How will I get there – and home?

Palmerstown House is located in Johnstown, just outside Naas, but only accessible by car and bus. Garda will not allow entry or exit on foot or by bicycle. No parking on local roads is allowed. Concertgoers are advisers to pre-book parking.

The festival has partnered with bus group JJ Kavanagh and Sons and will run shuttles to Naas and Dublin across the weekend. The Naas bus departs at Piper’s Hill, stopping at the Osprey Hotel, Poplar Square and the Odeon Cinema. The Dublin service leaves from Ulster Bank, George’s Quay, and stops at Red Cow.

There will also be Saturday and Sunday buses from across the country. Irish Rail runs commuter services to Sallins which connects to Naas via a local bus link (be aware that the rail timetable is patchy on Sundays).

Who is on the bill?

The line-up is more 1980s than a glass of Babycham poured by a barman wearing an I Shot JR T-shirt.

Friday: The headliners are Squeeze, with Hothouse Flowers and Jerry Fish also on the bill.

Saturday: Andy Bell of Erasure, Jason Donovan, Billy Ocean, Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet, and Cry Before Dawn.

Sunday: Bananarama, Soul II Soul, Neville Staple from the Specials, and ABC. Plus, there’s a second stage devoted to tribute acts, including Abbaesque, The Bootleg Police and David Bowie covers group Rebel Rebel.

What songs can I expect to hear?

You’ll hear all the hits. Squeeze will be doing Cool for Cats. Jason Donovan has to perform Too Many Broken Hearts (though, without a Kylie with whom to duet, it will be interesting to hear how, or if, he tackles Especially For You). And Bananarama will never be allowed back to north Kildare if they do not perform Cruel Summer, I Heard a Rumour and Love in the First Degree.

Are there any tickets left?

Weekend camping tickets cost €252, glamping tickets cost €279 and weekend entry costs euro €236. Tickets are still on sale, with the exception of glamping which is sold out. Hotel packages include a bus connection to the site from the Maldron Hotel at Newlands Cross. Friday tickets cost €78, Saturday and Sunday tickets cost €138 each. Under-5s are free entry and weekend child tickets (up to age 12) are €92. Weekend non-camping parking is €18. Friday day parking is €7, Saturday and Sunday day parking is €9 per day.

What’s the weather forecast?

Less than stellar. Temperatures will hover around 17 degrees across the weekend, but showers are anticipated for all three days. Pack your rain gear!