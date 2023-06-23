Sam Fender at Malahide Castle: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Sam Fender performs on stage at St James' Park in Newcastle Upon Tyne. The musician will bring his show to Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Geordie-singing star Sam Fender is back in Dublin for a summer gig this weekend – and this time he has a mullet.

Following a sold-out concert at Ormeau Park, Belfast, on Friday, the musician will bring his show South of the Border on Sunday. Seventeen Going Under, the song and the album, solidified Fender’s spot at the top of rock charts in the UK and Ireland, and soon he will perform much of the record and a slew of covers for his Irish fan base. So what can we expect from the concert?

When does he play?

The concert is on at Malahide Castle in north Dublin on Sunday, June 25th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm and the show starts at 5pm. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds.

Who are the support acts?

English rock band Wunderhorse, formed by actor and musician frontman Jacob Slater during the pandemic, will warm up the crowd. The second support act will be indie-pop English songwriter Rachel Chinouriri.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert. It is recommended to allow at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue. Make sure to plan and book your return travel in advance – it’s a long walk back to the city.

Dart, train and bus: The last Dart leaves for Dublin city centre at 12:10am. The last train leaves for Dundalk at 12:08am. Concert buses will leave from the Dublin Road for Custom House Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig from 10.30pm. You can book a return ticket (€20) in advance.

By car: Fingal County Council will be providing car parking for the concert via the Back Road. Organisers advise pre-booking parking in advance from Marathon Coaches here for €25. Illegal parking in areas surrounding Malahide Castle and in local estates will be subject to clamping or being towed.

Driving from the south: Take the M50, leave the motorway at junction three (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

From the north: Take the M1, leave the motorway at junction four (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

The site map for concerts at Malahide Castle this summer

What will he play?

At a sold-out gig in Newcastle, England, earlier this month, Fender played a nearly two-hour set with songs from his first two albums and more than a few covers in the mix too (AC/DC’s Brian Johnson made an appearance). So you can expect the gig to look something like this:

Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero

Will We Talk?

Getting Started

Dead Boys

Mantra

I’m on Fire

The Borders

Spice

Howdon Aldi Death Queue

Get You Down

Spit of You

Alright

Back in Black

You Shook Me All Night Long

Play God

The Dying Light

Happy Birthday

Wild Grey Ocean

Saturday

Seventeen Going Under

Hypersonic Missiles

Are there any tickets left?

The gig is sold out. However, you can keep an eye out for tickets up for resale on ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting a warm summer’s evening reaching highs of 19 degrees, but scattered showers may dampen the mood. A light rain jacket wouldn’t go amiss.