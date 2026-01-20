Iftas 2026: Top two films scoop 26 nominations as Steve Coogan goes up against Daniel Day-Lewis

Brendan Canty’s Christy, the hard-edged social realist tale from Cork, has scored a chart-topping 14 nominations for the upcoming Irish Film & Television Academy Awards (Iftas).

The well-reviewed title, which a year ago won top prize in the Generation 14plus category at Berlin International Film Festival, is up for best film, best director and, for its breakout star Daniel Power, best actor.

“Once in a lifetime you come across the right group of people,” Canty says of his young, often non-professional cast. “It’s something you can’t force.”

Just behind, in second place with 12 Ifta nominations, is Saipan, Lisa Barros D’sa and Glenn Leyburn’s study of the tensions between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy before the 2002 Fifa World Cup in Japan. Éanna Hardwicke and Steve Coogan, who play, respectively, footballer and coach, compete against Canty in an unusually starry best-actor line-up: Daniel Day-Lewis for Anemone, Colin Farrell for Ballad of a Small Player, and Cillian Murphy for Steve complete the six nominations.

Jessie Buckley, unbackable favourite at the Oscars, will surely enter the Ifta best-actress race at even slimmer odds. The Kerry woman, star of the searing Hamnet, faces up against such veteran talents as Fiona Shaw, for Hot Milk, and Carrie Crowley, strong in the Irish-language Aontas, at the home derby.

Hamnet competes in best international film against fellow Oscar hopefuls such as One Battle After Another, Sinners and Sentimental Value.

“What a superb line-up of nominees this year,” Áine Moriarty, Ifta’s chief executive, says of the line-up, which honours Irish talent and Irish productions. “This incredible showcase of work reinforces the fact that Irish talent is truly amongst the best in the world, working both in front and behind the camera across the globe. We look forward to rewarding their work and achievements at the ceremony in February.”

There is also a strong showing for Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon. Largely shot in Dublin, and co-produced by Wild Atlantic Pictures, the film details the decline of Lorenz Hart, the legendary lyricist, as his former colleague Richard Rodgers, the composer, soaks up applause for the first night of Oklahoma! Andrew Scott, who plays Rodgers, competes against Paul Mescal, Buckley’s costar in Hamnet, in a tasty best-supporting-actor category.

In a slightly eccentric arrangement, the Iftas, now in their 23rd year, announce TV drama nominations on the same day as their film shortlists. Among the shows competing for best drama are the cop series Blue Lights, the Marian Keyes adaptation The Walsh Sisters and the Netflix comedy-horror romp Wednesday, which was shot in Ireland.

Ciarán Hinds, among the nation’s most admired actors, will receive this year’s lifetime-achievement award. “I am deeply grateful to Ifta for this recognition,” the Belfast man says. “Their support for the cinematic and televisual arts over the past 20 years and more has been immense, and I am truly honoured to receive it. Thank you.”

This year’s Ifta awards take place at Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Friday, February 20th. The comedian, actor and broadcaster Kevin McGahern returns as host.

Iftas 2026: Film nominees

Best film

Aontas

Blue Moon

Christy

Four Mothers

Saipan

Steve

Director – film

Lisa Barros D’sa, Glenn Leyburn – Saipan

Brendan Canty – Christy

Myrid Carten – A Want in Her

Lorcan Finnegan – The Surfer

Ruán Magan – Báite

Edwin Mullane, Adam O’Keeffe – Horseshoe

Script – film

Sarah Gordon, Damian McCann – Aontas

Maggie O’Farrell, Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Alan O’Gorman – Christy

Sheena Lambert – Báite

Darren Thornton, Colin Thornton – Four Mothers

Enda Walsh – Die My Love

Lead actor – film

Steve Coogan – Saipan

Daniel Day-Lewis – Anemone

Colin Farrell – Ballad of a Small Player

Éanna Hardwicke – Saipan

Cillian Murphy – Steve

Daniel Power – Christy

Lead actress – film

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Carolyn Bracken – Horseshoe

Carrie Crowley – Aontas

Fionnula Flanagan – Four Mothers

Eleanor O’Brien – Báite

Fiona Shaw – Hot Milk

Supporting actor – film

Liam Cunningham – Palestine 36

Jamie Forde – Christy

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Diarmuid Noyes – Christy

Seán T Ó Meallaigh – Aontas

Andrew Scott – Blue Moon

Supporting actress – film

Brid Brennan – Aontas

Kerry Condon – F1

Sarah Greene – Trad

Dearbhla Molloy – Four Mothers

Kerry Condon – Train Dreams

Emma Willis – Christy

Iftas 20206: Drama nominees

Best drama

Blue Lights

Leonard and Hungry Paul

Trespasses

The Walsh Sisters

Wednesday

The Young Offenders

Director – drama

Rachel Carey – Obituary

Megan K Fox – Video Nasty

Oonagh Kearney – The Au Pair

Mia Mullarkey – Hidden Assets

Hugh O’Conor – Showkids

Aisling Walsh – Miss Austen

Script – drama

Peter Foott – The Young Offenders

Ailbhe Keogan – Trespasses

Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson – Blue Lights

Cara Loftus – Hidden Assets

Stefanie Preissner – The Walsh Sisters

Hugh Travers – Video Nasty

Lead actor – drama

Anthony Boyle – House of Guinness

Pierce Brosnan – MobLand

Domhnall Gleeson – The Paper

Martin McCann – Blue Lights

Aaron Monaghan – Hidden Assets

Alex Murphy – The Young Offenders

Lead actress – drama

Niamh Algar – The Iris Affair

Caitríona Balfe – Outlander

Siobhán Cullen – Obituary

Louisa Harland – The Walsh Sisters

Nora-Jane Noone – Hidden Assets

Lola Petticrew – Trespasses

Supporting actor – drama

Jack Gleeson – House of Guinness

Cal O’Driscoll – Video Nasty

Dónall Ó Héalai – Hidden Assets

Fionn O’Shea – House of Guinness

Aidan Quinn – The Walsh Sisters

Chris Walley – The Young Offenders

Supporting actress – drama

Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets

Ruth Bradley – Slow Horses

Katherine Devlin – Blue Lights

Danielle Galligan – House of Guinness

Alison Oliver – Task

Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor

Iftas 2026: International nominees

International film

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Palestine ’36

Sentimental Value

Sinners

International actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

James McArdle – Four Mothers

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

International actress

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Margaret Qualley – Blue Moon

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Iftas 2026: Documentary and short-film nominees

George Morrison feature documentary

A Want in Her

The Essence of Eva

Listen To The Land Speak

Sanatorium

Testimony

Útoipe Cheilteach

Redbreast short film award

The Ban

No Mean City

No Time Wasters

Nostalgie

Punt

Three Keenings

Animated short

Éiru

Inside, The Valley Sings

Rerooted

Retirement Plan

Iftas 2026: Craft nominees

Cinematography

Bugonia – Robbie Ryan

Christy – Colm Hogan

Die My Love – Seamus McGarvey

Saipan – Piers McGrail

Severance – Suzie Lavelle

Casting

Christy – Amy Rowan

Four Mothers – Louise Kiely

The Rainmaker – Emma Gunnery

Ready Or Not – Maureen Hughes

Saipan – Aine O’Sullivan

Costume design

Blue Moon – Consolata Boyle

Christy – Hannah Bury

Four Mothers – Joan O’Cleary

Saipan – Lara Campbell

Video Nasty – Joanne O’Brien

Editing

Blue Lights – Helen Sheridan

Christy – Allyn Quigley

House of Guinness – Ben Yeates

Saipan – John Murphy, Gavin Buckley

The Surfer – Tony Cranstoun

Sculpted by Aimee make-up and hair

Blue Moon – Linda Gannon, Liz Byrne

Christy – Jennie Readman, Edwina Kelly

Saipan – Polly McKay

Trespasses – Natalie Reid

Wednesday – Lynn Johnston

Original music

Aontas – Daithí Ó Drónaí

Báite – Eimear Noone, Craig Stuart Garfinkle

Christy – Daithí Ó Drónaí

Saipan – David Holmes, Brian Irvine

Video Nasty – Die Hexen

Production design

Blue Moon – Susie Cullen, Kevin Downey

Christy – Martin Goulding

Saipan – John Leslie

Wednesday – Philip Murphy, Neville Gaynor

Video Nasty – Tara O’Reilly

Sound

Anemone – Steve Fanagan

Blue Moon – Hugh Fox

Saipan – Tim Harrison, Andrew Graham, Paul Maynes

The Surfer – Aza Hand

Video Nasty – Patrick Downey

VFX