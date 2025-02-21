Dublin International Film Festival 2025: 10 films you should catch

Twiggy and Sadie Frost are just a few of the stars attending this year’s Dublin International Film Festival. Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Lange, Ed Harris and Fiona Shaw are also involved. Dazzled by the variety? Here are 10 features we can heartily recommend.

Aontas, directed by Damian McCann

The Irish-language-cinema renaissance continues with a taut drama spinning backwards from a bank robbery.

Chain Reactions, directed by Alexandre O Philippe

Fascinating study of how The Texas Chain Saw Massacre influenced five diverse artists.

Good One, directed by India Donaldson

Coming-of-age story set during an adventure in the Catskills.

Maldoror, directed by Fabrice du Welz

Impressive Belgian crime thriller.

Beat the Lotto, directed by Ross Whitaker

One of our best documentarians follows the man who tried to fix the Lotto draw.

On Falling, directed by Laura Carreira

Contemporary tragedy focusing on the trials of a Portuguese warehouse worker in Scotland.

Vermiglio, directed by Maura Delpero

The runner-up at the 2024 Venice film festival focuses on rural Italy at the close of the second World War.

Ready or Not, directed by Claire Frances Byrne

Young Ruby Conway Dunne excels in this 1980s urban drama written by Senator Lynn Ruane.

Riefenstahl, directed by Andres Veiel

Powerful documentary on Leni Riefenstahl, propagandist for the Nazis.

Gazer, directed by Ryan J Sloan

Fascinating drama about a woman without the ability to process the passing of time.

Dublin International Film Festival started on Thursday, February 20th and runs to Sunday, March 2nd