The Godfather actor James Caan dies

The Godfather star James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family have confirmed.

The American actor starred alongside Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall and Talia Shire in Francis Ford Coppola’s classic crime saga.

A statement on Twitter said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6th.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” - PA