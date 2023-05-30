Graham Knuttel, artist celebrated for unique style, dies

Graham Knuttel pictured with one of his works at L'Ecrivain restaurant in Dublin in 2008. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Graham Knuttel, the painter celebrated for his instantly recognisable figures, has died, according to an announcement made on his social media page.

The Dubliner who developed an idiosyncratic style and whose works are found in public, private and corporate collections worldwide, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday May 27th.

Knuttel was born in Dublin in 1954 and attended the Dún Laoghaire School of Art, where he discovered his love for figurative, representational painting.

He also became involved in sculpting, which his social media page said he “did out of necessity in order to pass his final year of art school”.

Knuttel’s early influences were studies of Cezanne and Picasso, and he aimed “to portray his fears, doubts and hopes on to the faces of his subjects”, the statement said.

Knuttel, a winner of the Royal Canada Trust Award for young Sculptors (1976), cofounded Wicklow Fine Art Press (1981) and in 2008 An Post released two Knuttel-designed stamps in commemoration of the Summer Olympics that took place that year.

His work was amongst the most well known of contemporary Irish artists and is hung in restaurants and galleries in Dublin in addition to public and private collections around the world.

The announcement on Knuttel’s Facebook page read: “It is with great sadness that we write to let you know that Graham passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th of May, 2023, surrounded by his family.

“You will know that he engaged in life as he engaged in his art – that is to say, boldly and without reserve. He greatly valued the cut and thrust of debate and the vivid colours that satire and dark humour deliver.

“We know that he is grateful to you all for having made the connection.”