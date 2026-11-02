‘It’s a joke’: Solicitor for escaped murderer criticises DPP delays

Gary Anderson appeared by video link at Letterkenny District Court from Castlerea Prison, where he is being held. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A solicitor for a murderer who escaped custody while attending his father’s funeral has criticised the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for delays in his client’s case.

Gary Anderson fled across the Border to Co Donegal after being released on compassionate leave from Northern Ireland’s Maghaberry Prison in September.

He was located by gardaí at a caravan park in Fahan nine days later on September 23rd and arrested.

Anderson (28) told his solicitor Patsy Gallagher that he wanted to return from Northern Ireland to serve the remainder of his sentence.

The Derry native was serving life in prison after being jailed in 2023 for the murder of Karol Kelly.

However, almost six weeks after first appearing at Letterkenny District Court, the DPP has not made any decision on the direction of the case.

The accused is charged that on September 23rd, 2026, at Fahan Marina Caravan and Campsite in Fahan, he was present having escaped from Maghaberry Prison, Ballinderry Upper, Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Anderson again appeared by video-link at Letterkenny District Court from Castlerea Prison, where he is being held.

Garda Sgt Jim Collins told the court that the force was still awaiting directions from the DPP in the case.

Anderson’s solicitor, Gallagher, said the situation “is a joke”.

He said his client had been in custody since September and the DPP seemed to have done nothing about it despite the fact that he had indicated he wanted to return to the Republic to serve his sentence.

“I don’t believe the DPP has come back with anything on this, not even a phone call,” said Gallagher.

Collins confirmed to the court that the DPP has received a file on the case and that the office had directed on the matter orally.

However, Gallagher replied that his client remained in custody and added that the situation continued to cost the State money.

“The court knows what my client wants to do and I can’t understand why the DPP hasn’t come back,” he added.

Judge Emile Daly adjourned the case for two weeks until November 16th “to expect progress”.