Man charged with having €1.6m of cannabis at storage unit

There was a Garda objection to bail being granted in the case, the court heard. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A 30-year-old man has appeared before Cork District Court charged with having a stash of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.6 million at a storage unit.

Han Xiaochen, with an address at Griffith’s Close, Birmingham, in the UK, was charged with possession of cannabis. He is also charged with having the illegal drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The alleged offences occurred on Monday at a unit in the Euro Business Park in Little Island, Co Cork.

Det Garda Derry O’Brien gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said Xiaochen made no reply when the charges were put to him following a caution.

Sgt David Fleming made an application for a remand in custody until next week. He said there was a Garda objection to bail being granted in the case.

Xiaochen was assisted by a Mandarin interpreter in court. Judge David Waters asked the defendant if he knew what was transpiring.

Xiaochen stated he was not making an application for bail. He was told the State would require notice of 48 hours if the accused opted to apply for bail at a later date.

The judge declined to accept jurisdiction at District Court level when he was informed of the value of the alleged drugs seizure.

The court heard a sample of the drugs seized will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland. Xiaochen was remanded in custody to appear before Cork District Court by video-link on July 14th next.