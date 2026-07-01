Man (40s) arrested on suspicion of bribing public official

The man was arrested by detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of bribing a public official while in office.

The man is suspected of corruption involving a former local authority employee and external contractors in the State’s southern region.

The arrest, made by detectives at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau on Monday, June 29th, is part of an investigation into allegations of bribery while the official held their position.

The investigation is being led by specialist detectives from the bureau’s anti-bribery and corruption unit assisted by divisional resources in the southern region.

The man is being detained for questioning in a Garda station in the southern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.