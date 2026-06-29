Man pleads guilty to engaging in terrorist plot to attack Galway mosque

A man has pleaded guilty to engaging in a terrorist plot to attack a Galway mosque.

At the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Monday, Karolis Peckauskas (39), with an address at Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, entered a guilty plea on a charge of attempting to engage in a terrorist activity or a terrorist-linked activity contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

The Lithuanian national had been charged with attempting to engage in a terrorist activity or a terrorist-linked activity to damage by fire Maryam Mosque, Old Cottages, Monivea Road, Galway, between November 4th and 5th, 2025, with the offence aggravated by hatred.

On June 8th, the defendant’s co-accused – Darren Gorman (33), of O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, Co Laois; and Garrett Pollock (35), of Kilhorne Greene, Annalong, Co Down – pleaded guilty to the same offence.

A fourth man – Charles Flynn (35) of Castlerock Avenue, Castleconnell, Co Limerick – remains charged with the same offence, with his case next up for mention on July 20th.

Peckauskas, Gorman and Pollock will all return before the court on October 5th next for a sentence hearing.

Peckauskas’s last appearance was in May, when the court was told that he is also accused of having two hatchets, a knuckle duster and a hunting knife in a silver BMW car at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, on November 4th, 2025, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

He is further charged with the possession of an explosive substance – four threaded pipe end caps and six litres of hydrogen peroxide – under such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable suspicion that he did not have it in his possession for a lawful object at O’Moore Place on the same date.

In judicial review proceedings before the High Court, Peckauskas has claimed that he cannot get a fair trial on the latter charge due to the wording of the Explosives Act that, he argues, places the burden on him to prove he is not morally culpable.

A stay has been imposed on his prosecution on the explosives charge until judgment is returned on his High Court challenge.