‘I am still tortured by the sound of my breaking bones’: SUV ‘crushed’ Dublin cyclist, court told

A woman who drove over a Dublin cyclist twice after taking an illegal right-hand turn has been given a 12-month suspended sentence.

Izabella Aleksandrowicz (50), of Cedar Place, Ridgewood, Swords, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to careless driving causing serious bodily harm to Andrew Brett in Dublin city centre on December 11th, 2023.

Brett said in his victim impact statement that he is “still tortured by the sound of my breaking bones”.

The victim, who was also an experienced marathon runner, said he was “convinced he was going to die” when he was crushed by the front wheels of the SUV Aleksandrowicz was driving that day.

“I was crushed a second time”, Brett said in his statement, referring to the fact that he was also crushed by the rear wheels of the vehicle.

Brett was in court and his victim impact statement was read into the record by prosecuting counsel Stephen Montgomery.

He suffered damage to his liver, internal bleeding and had fractured ribs and a fractured pelvis. He spent that Christmas in hospital and does not believe he will be able to return to competitive running.

“I was a strong marathon runner. Running was a core part of my identity and lifestyle. I am a shadow of the athlete I once was,” Brett said.

He said the medical teams felt that his level of fitness before the incident was an assistance to him in his recovery and they believed it was “a miracle that I was not killed or permanently paralysed”.

Referring to missing Christmas with his young children that year, he said that Christmas with young children is limited and there is only so many years a person will experience the magic of Christmas with them. He said when he eventually got out of hospital the tree and decorations were down.

Portobello Bridge in Dublin. Photograph: Google

Brett said his time with his children had to be supervised on his return home for fear of them causing him further injury. His wife had to take extended leave and he was out of work for six months. When he did return to work he had to work from home for a further four months as he was not physically able to go into the office.

Garda Ian Galvin told Montgomery that Brett was cycling from La Touche Bridge, also known as Portobello Bridge, on to Lennox Street at 9am that morning when he spotted a white SUV merging from his left hand side to perform an illegal right-hand turn.

Brett later told gardaí that Aleksandrowicz did not look up and was only looking to her left. He said as he approached from her right he knew he was going to be struck. He said he “tried to move but it was futile”.

Brett fell in under the car and was crushed by the front wheel. He said he was screaming as loud as he could before he was also crushed by the rear wheels of the SUV. He said he could hear bystanders screaming.

Galvin said Brett was wearing a high-visibility jacket and helmet. It was a dry day, the road conditions were good and there were no obstructions.

Aleksandrowicz remained at the scene. She had a full Polish driving licence and had not taken alcohol or drugs. There was minor damage to the bike and no damage to the car.

Judge Orla Crowe had previously adjourned the case having heard evidence last February. She ordered a report from the Probation Service for Wednesday’s sentence hearing.

She said Brett was “most unfortunate” and that he had done nothing wrong.

The judge accepted that the probation report concluded that Aleksandrowicz had a low risk of reoffending, given her lack of previous convictions and pro-social attitude. The report also said that Aleksandrowicz had demonstrated remorse and had an understanding of the direct and indirect impact her actions had on Brett, his wife and his young children.

The judge said the impact on Brett has been “utterly devastating” and that he is still in the act of recovery.

The judge said a headline sentence of 18 months was appropriate before she imposed a sentence of 12 months, which she suspended for two years. Aleksandrowicz was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Montgomery read Brett’s victim impact statement into the record.

He stated the incident had a “monumental impact” on him and his family, describing it as “life changing” and the “worst day of my life”.

Brett said he has ongoing physical and emotional issues and may need hip replacements when he is older.

Brett thanked Galvin for his “courtesy, respect and professionalism” in dealing with the case and the medical staff at St James’s Hospital.