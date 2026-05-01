MMA fighter charged over alleged air rage on Aer Lingus flight

Professional MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh has been charged over an alleged air-rage incident on an Aer Lingus flight.

The 40-year-old appeared before Judge Brendan O’Reilly at Dublin District Court, where her solicitor addressed the proceedings and made legal submissions.

Luke Staines said he had received a summary of the prosecution evidence, but it was a matter gardaí had not witnessed. Staines submitted that in those circumstances, there may be statements, and if there were, he wished to have copies of them furnished.

He asked for a lengthy adjournment because his client will be away in the coming weeks.

Kavanagh is accused of an offence under section 2 of the Air Navigation and Transport Act. According to the charge, it is alleged that on March 8th, while on board flight EI1765 that was in the jurisdiction of the State, she engaged in behaviour that was threatening and abusive in nature, whether by word or gesture, with intent to cause a breach of the peace, or was reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned.

She did not address the court, which has yet to hear any prosecution evidence.

The judge granted a formal disclosure order.

The featherweight fighter was ordered to appear again on June 11th to enter a plea and have a later hearing date scheduled if she contests the case.

The Inchicore native is a former five-time national boxing champion who represented Ireland alongside Katie Taylor at the 2012 World Championships. She later switched to professional mixed martial arts.

The mother of one has 28,000 Instagram followers and a profile that states: “Fighting is in my blood, True Dub”.