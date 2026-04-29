Dublin businessman and co-accused face trial over alleged €700,000 money laundering

Dublin businessman Graeme de Renzy (59) of Farmleigh Wood, Dublin, and Jordan O’Connor (29) with an address at Parkside, Coolock, Dublin 15, appeared before Judge Michèle Finan at Dublin District Court. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Dublin businessman Graeme de Renzy and a co-accused have been sent forward for trial on money laundering charges linked to about €700,000 in alleged crime earnings.

Mr de Renzy (59) of Farmleigh Wood, Dublin, and Jordan O’Connor (29) with an address at Parkside, Coolock, Dublin 15, appeared before Judge Michèle Finan at Dublin District Court.

They face charges under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

The judge noted the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that they face trial on indictment.

The State served books of evidence on the pair after which the judge granted a trial order. She transferred the case to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where it will be listed for mention on May 15th next.

The defendants have not yet entered pleas and remain on bail.

Both are jointly charged that between January 6th, 2020, and April 1st, 2021, at AIB bank Tallaght village, Dublin 24, they had €486,400 in proceeds of criminal conduct.

De Renzy, who must sign on once a week at a Garda station as a condition of bail, is accused of having alleged crime proceeds between June 21st, 2019, and February 7th, 2020, at Ulster Bank, College Green, Dublin 2.

O’Connor has another charge under the same law for possessing €214,000 on October 24th, 2018, and on March 24th, 2020, at AIB bank, Westmoreland Street, Dublin 2.

Under bail terms, they must notify gardaí of a change of address, be reachable by phone at the numbers provided and must not contact witnesses.