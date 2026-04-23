Judge’s refusal to convict more than 30 drivers of speeding offences challenged by DPP

The R445 road at Clogheen, Monasterevin, Co Kildare, has been the site of several speeding prosecutions. Photograph: Laura Coates

A District Court judge’s approach in refusing to convict more than 30 drivers for alleged speeding on a Co Kildare road was “inappropriate on a number of levels”, a High Court judge has said.

Judge Cian Ferriter will give judgment on a later date on the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) judicial review challenge over Judge Andrew Cody’s approach.

Given the “quite exceptional circumstances”, a reserved judgment is appropriate, the judge said after hearing the unopposed challenge on Thursday.

It arose after Cody, when sitting at Laois District Court on December 19th, 2024, refused to convict 34 drivers who were the subject of fixed charge speeding notices (FCNs).

In written comments at the outset of the court hearing, Cody said Go Safe speeding vans “deliberately targeted an unjust speed zone” on the road at Clogheen, Monasterevin, and were “shooting fish in a barrel”. Clogheen, although in Co Kildare, is in the Laois District Court area.

The DPP’s proceedings relate to four of the 34 case, with one selected as a lead. None of the respondents opposed the proceedings.

Barrister David Staunton, for the DPP, said that in his approach to the 34 cases Cody had effectively said he was “not going to enforce the law”.

The judge was in essence seeking to prevent gardaí from proceeding with the cases by pursuing “a fixed policy”, counsel said. This policy was, effectively, if a driver was speeding at a level the judge regarded as safe, he would not proceed with conviction. There have been fatalities at this location, Staunton said.

A total 40 cases were listed before Cody on the day in question concerning drivers alleged to have not paid FCNs. Only some drivers attended court or were represented.

Before dealing with the individual cases, Staunton said, Cody read observations about previously dealing with cases related to the zone at Clogheen and outlined his view about how the road was policed. Having done so, Cody struck out 34 cases and convicted six drivers whom he considered were not driving at “a safe speed”.

Staunton said the DPP’s concern is the strikeout decisions stymied the operation of the statutory scheme of mandatory penalties following a conviction for certain road traffic offences.

The DPP contends that while the judge had discretion about any fine imposed, he had no discretion about imposing five penalty points on the drivers’ licences. Cody was not entitled to take “irrelevant considerations” into account, including endorsing views of a Kildare County Council engineer about the appropriate speed limit for the road, which was different from the actual limit.

In his comments, Cody said he had been “very concerned” for some two years about “excessive” prosecutions for exceeding the 60km/h limit in the speed zone, covering 700m of the R445. Total fines for Clogheen were €108,240 in 2022 when fines for all of Co Laois were €53,320, he said.

The Clogheen road was “exactly” the type of wide two-lane road where the speed limit, in line with Department of Transport guidelines, should be 100km/h, he said.

People had been convicted over the previous two years of travelling at speeds “as low as 67km/h” in the zone, said Cody.

GoSafe, contracted by An Garda Síochána in conjunction with the Department of Justice to provide and operate speed cameras, had “deliberately targeted” an “unjust” speed zone with “rich pickings” and were “shooting fish in a barrel”, the judge said.