Teenage boy (15) caught with €80,000 worth of illegal tablets placed on probation bond

The court heard gardaí were alerted to suspicious activity at Violet Hill Park, a green space near Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin 11. Photograph: Alan Betson

A 15-year-old boy caught with just over €80,000 worth of illegal tablets has been placed on a probation bond for six months.

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be named as he is a minor, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of the drugs for sale or supply on March 25th, 2024. He further pleaded guilty to possession of a mobile phone in connection with a drug trafficking offence.

Garda Sean Power told Simon Matthews, prosecuting, that gardaí were alerted to suspicious activity at Violet Hill Park, a green space near Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin 11.

It was noted that a number of plastic boxes had been buried underground and “baggies”, used in street dealing, where also discovered nearby.

The teenager was then spotted driving an electric motorbike. He was carrying another male passenger. The pair were stopped and the teenager gave his correct name to gardaí.

A large sports bag containing 38,110 tablets with a street value of €82,220 was found nearby.

The teenager was arrested and his phone was later seized. His phone was analysed and found to contain messages relating to drug dealing. He ultimately accepted responsibility for the drugs although he made no immediate admissions in a garda interview.

Power agreed with Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, that his client was being used by others because he was not known to gardaí and as such was less likely to be caught.

“These people put several layers of insulation between themselves and the drugs,” counsel suggested.

O’Higgins said a report from the Probation Service indicated his client would benefit from “ongoing supervision”.

He said the teenager is engaging with a local youth service and reports from it state he is committed, pleasant, respectful and polite.

Counsel submitted this was an isolated incident and that his client has “a supportive mother”.

He asked the court to consider various case law under the Children’s Act and the sentencing of minors.

“There appears to be stability in his life for now. He has taken tangible and concrete steps to steer himself away from his peers,” O’Higgins said.

Judge Orla Crowe adjourned the case for six months and ordered the teenager to engage with the Probation Service during that time.

She said she would review the case then. “The matter lies firmly and squarely in his hands,” the judge said before she remanded the teenager on continuing bail to October 27th.