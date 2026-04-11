Healthcare assistant accused of smuggling woman through Dublin Airport

Muna Mohamed Sharif, with an address at Bodmin Grove, Birmingham, England, was arrested at Terminal 2 on Friday. Photograph: Getty Images

A UK-based healthcare assistant has been refused bail following her Dublin Airport arrest for smuggling a woman into Ireland with a Swedish “lookalike” document to claim asylum.

Muna Mohamed Sharif (47), with an address at Bodmin Grove, Birmingham, England, was arrested at Terminal 2 on Friday afternoon.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) charged her under sections 6 and 8 of the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021.

She is accused of assisting another woman with unlawful entry into, transit across, or presence in the State, and of providing a fraudulent travel or identity document for that purpose.

On Saturday, she appeared at Dublin District Court before Judge David McHugh, who noted the evidence that she allegedly facilitated entry into the State illegally, and he held that she was a flight risk.

Det Gda Kerrie O’Sullivan said Sharif was arrested at 2.10pm and made no reply to the charges, which are punishable by a maximum 10-year prison term.

The GNIB detective alleged that the accused and the woman who was brought into the country separately presented themselves to immigration officers.

However, she said the airport officials “saw that they made eye contact with each other and later discovered, during the detention, that Sharif had supplied the injured party with a Swedish lookalike document”.

The court heard she made admissions.

O’Sullivan said her phone contained correspondence with the lawful owner of the passport, discussing a fee for the use of the travel document. The woman using it was from Somalia and has now claimed asylum, the court heard.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Paddy Flynn, the detective agreed the accused had lived in the UK since 2002, had British citizenship, and her only passport had been seized.

She also acknowledged that Sharif was co-operative, but did not believe that meant she would attend her court proceedings if released on bail. Counsel conceded that she did not have rigid ties to Ireland but argued that a lack of an address here was not a barrier to bail.

Flynn said he had been instructed that his client had friends in Ireland who could be contacted from her phone.

However, the GNIB detective did not think she had connections to Ireland and also said the accused was “very elusive about her friends”.

Cash was also seized from her, but the amount was not revealed during the contested bail hearing.

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Flynn told the court that in similar cases, €1,000 cash bail had been granted, subject to conditions to furnish an address, reside in the State, and sign on regularly at a Garda station.

The officer disagreed that it would take a lengthy period to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Text messages needed to be translated, counsel said, and argued that it could take several months.

He submitted that although Sharif was not a citizen, she enjoyed the right to liberty under Irish law. Strict conditions would have to be introduced, and a cash amount should be considered.

The court heard she had obtained UK citizenship and was due back at work next week.

The judge granted legal aid and remanded Sharif in custody pending directions from the DPP. She is scheduled to appear again on Friday.