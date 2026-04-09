Woman alleged to have told Confirmation ceremony she had bomb attached to her is fined in court

Videos circulated on social media showed the woman taking the microphone on the church altar and stating that she had a bomb strapped to her. Photograph: iStock

A woman who allegedly told a congregation in a Catholic Church in Co Meath that she had a bomb strapped to her appeared in court on Thursday.

Joanna O’Driscoll (43), of Clusker Park, Navan, Co Meath, was charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace at St Mary’s Church, Navan on March 21st.

The accused appeared unrepresented at Trim District Court. She pleaded guilty.

Solicitor Maurice Regan was assigned to her defence and he told the court his client was awaiting an appointment at the Cuan Mhuire addiction treatment centre.

Details of the offence were not outlined to the court. However, videos taken by members of the congregation at a Confirmation ceremony and circulated on social media showed the woman taking the microphone on the altar and stating that she had a bomb strapped to her.

The court was told that she had eight previous convictions dating back to 2014.

Judge Ciaran Liddy imposed a fine of €100.