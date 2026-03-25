Wexford GP posted inappropriate tweets that undermined Covid public health guidelines

The inquiry heard that the tweets posted by Dr William (Billy) Ralph were no longer accessible as his account had been suspended. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

A Medical Council fitness-to-practise inquiry heard allegations that a Wexford-based GP posted inappropriate tweets during the pandemic that undermined public health guidelines.

Dr William (Billy) Ralph, of the Ballagh Health Centre, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, is alleged to have posted a large number of tweets from October 17th, 2020, to June 16th, 2022, which were critical of several aspects of Covid-19 public health policy including the vaccination of children, the wearing of face masks and lockdowns.

It is alleged that in 2020 and 2021, Ralph posted tweets that were critical of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the management of the response to the pandemic.

It was further alleged that Ralph tweeted comments where he promoted the use of ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19.

Neasa Bird, barrister for the chief executive of the Medical Council, Dr Maria O’Kane, said that ivermectin was a medicine used for parasitic infection.

It was further alleged that Ralph knew or ought to have known that these tweets were inappropriate and undermined public health guidelines.

O’Kane also alleged that the factual allegations amounted to several breaches of the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners, including relating to the use of social media. She also alleged that the allegations amounted to professional misconduct.

The inquiry heard that there was no clinical issue regarding the allegations against Ralph.

One of Ralph’s tweets, dated November 12th, 2020, said, “No change in deaths so lockdown a complete waste of people’s time. ... Sack NPHET and [former chief medical officer Tony] Holohan”.

A further tweet from Ralph dated May 12th, 2021, said “Masks neither protect the wearer nor other ppl around them. This has been proven. Just as Asymptomatic transmission is not a thing. So what’s the point of masking kids OR teachers? All about control. Not about health.”

On May 27th, 2021, Ralph tweeted, “… Masks, lockdowns, distancing, now vaccines – all bullsh*t.”

On July 11th, 2021, Ralph tweeted, “…There is no public health emergency, no need for mass vaccinations, no need for coercive population control measures. There is a dire need for Irish people to wake up and take back their freedom.”

One of Ralph’s tweets dated December 14th, 2021, was in response to a tweet from RTÉ News of the same date, which said that according to then-taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Twitter account, vaccination of under 12s would begin on December 28th with further vaccinations on January 10th.

Ralph tweeted, “I will not be injecting any child with this completely untried product in this cohort. 27 years of practice I have never seen an experimental product used on children. Especially for a condition that holds less risk than the treatment.”

The inquiry heard that the tweets posted by Ralph were no longer accessible as his account had been suspended.

Dr Marcus De Brun accompanied Ralph as a McKenzie friend or “helper” before the committee. De Brun was the subject of a fitness-to-practise inquiry last year where it was alleged that between May 2020 and October 2021 he tweeted comments critical of Nphet and the State’s Covid-19 vaccination programme for children and young people. The committee in that inquiry has yet to announce its findings.

A number of other people also attended the inquiry on Tuesday in support of Ralph.

The inquiry will continue on Thursday where the chief executive’s expert witness is due to give evidence.