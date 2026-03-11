‘I’m a free mawn’: Kneecap rapper will not face new terror trial, UK court rules

Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh will not face new terror trial after judges at the high court in London rejected a crown prosecution service appeal.

The rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hizbullah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on November 21st 2024.

But the case was thrown out in September last year, with chief magistrate Paul Goldspring ruling the proceedings were “instituted unlawfully”.

Sign in Conway Mill, Belfast where Kneecap are due to hold a press conference reads: 'I'm a free mawn' Photograph: Seanín Graham

In a judgment on Wednesday, two judges at the High Court upheld the decision and dismissed the CPS appeal.

Judge Goldspring had agreed with Ó hAnnaidh’s lawyers that prosecutors needed to seek the attorney general’s permission to charge the rapper before informing him on May 21 that he would be charged with a terror offence.

This permission was sought and given the following day, which the court heard meant the charge fell outside the six-month time frame in which criminal charges against a defendant can be brought.

Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mr Justice Linden, said in Wednesday’s decision that “the judge was right to hold that he had no jurisdiction to try any summary-only offence alleged to have been committed on that date”.

He said: “The respondent has not been tried for his alleged conduct on September 21 2025 and will not be tried.

“He has not been convicted, and he has not been acquitted.”

Kneecap are due to hold a press conference shortly.

A sign held up by Mo Chara in Conway Mill, where they were due to hold a press conference at 2.02pm read: ‘I’m a free mawn’.

They previously posted on Instagram: “We would love to also see supporters outside the Mill.

“We are forever grateful for the immense support we have received throughout the world during this entire witch-hunt, especially the thousands of people who gathered in London.

“We have always said we would fight them in their own courts and we would win ... Let’s see if we have.”

The group signed off with “free Palestine”, and “free the six counties”.

More to follow. – PA