Four charged with alleged corrupt practices at Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board

Seán Ashe is the former chief executive of Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Four men, including a father and son, have appeared in court charged with more than 170 offences arising from a “large-scale” investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board.

The four include Seán Ashe, the former chief executive of KWETB, and his son John Ashe.

All were brought before Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday before Judge Áine Clancy arising from an investigation led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), supported by gardaí from the Kildare Division.

Launched in 2018, it examined procurement concerns at the statutory body, based in the east of the country. A file was later submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who directed a total 178 charges be brought against the four individuals.

GNECB members arrested the four men by appointment on Wednesday morning and they were charged at Blanchardstown Garda station before coming before Judge Clancy.

The judge was told more than 170 charges were involved and they arose from a large scale investigation.

She said the number of charges reflected this was an “extremely complex” investigation. In light of that, she granted the prosecution application to allow 12 weeks for delivery of the Book of Evidence and adjourned the matter to April 28th.

All four accused were remanded on bail on conditions including surrender of their passports and undertakings not to leave the jurisdiction without court approval.

Seán Ashe (74), of Turnings, Straffan, Co Kildare, is charged with several offences under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2001, including concerning the July 4th, 2014 award of a contract for works to Blessington Community College to Postbrook Ltd trading as Ashten Engineering and the October 21st, 2016 award of a contract for works to Youthreach, Athy, to Erris Contracts Ltd.

He is further charged that, between January 1st, 2014 and December 31st, 2014, he had dishonestly, by deception, induced another to do or refrain from doing an act, with the intention of making a gain for himself, of causing a loss to another, in failing to prepare and furnish to the relevant authority a statement in writing of interests contrary to section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

John Ashe (45), also with an address at Turnings, Straffan, faces 48 charges under section 8 of the 2001 Act, including concerning the awarding about July 4th, 2014 of a contract for works to Blessington Community College to Postbrook Ltd. T/A Ashten Engineering. Another count relates to the October 20th, 2015, award of a contract for works to St Patrick’s School, Naas, to Erris Contracts Ltd.

John Ashe’s solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan, of Powderly Solicitors, secured legal aid after informing the judge the case involved “very serious” matters.

Ciaran Downey (49), of Mountain View, Naas, is charged with stealing a motor car on January 19th, 2017, to the value of €2,750, the property of KWETB. He is also charged that, about February 13th, 2019, whereas another person having committed an arrestable offence, namely corruption in office contrary to section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2001, he knowing or believing the said person to be guilty of the said offence, or some other arrestable offence did without reasonable excuse act with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of the said person.

Richard Whelan (42), of Hawkfield, Newbridge, Co Kildare, is charged with a number of counts under section 8 the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2001. These include that, about July 4th, 2014, he, being a public official, did an act in relation to his office or position for the purpose of corruptly obtaining a gift, consideration or advantage for himself, or any other person, in awarding a contract for works to Blessington Community College to Postbrook Ltd trading as Ashten Engineering.

Other counts include ones making similar allegations about a June 23rd, 2016, contract for works to St Conleth’s Community College to Postbrook Ltd and a February 2nd, 2015, contract for works to VTOS Athy, Kildare to Erris Contracts Ltd.