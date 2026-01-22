Two men charged after gardaí surveilled alleged drugs meeting

Two men have appeared before the courts following the seizure of drugs and cash allegedly linked to a well-resourced organised crime gang that gardaí claim poses a threat to the community.

Garry Owens (45), of Ashbrook, Clogherboy, Navan, Co Meath, and Kenneth McMorrow (46), of Bective Park, Kilmessan, Co Meath, were both arrested on Monday after an alleged drug-related meeting that was under surveillance by gardaí.

Gardaí moved in and searched two vehicles at a roadside at Barronstown, Co Meath, on Monday evening, and conducted a follow-up search of land. Cannabis valued at €260,000 was found along with an unspecified amount of “white powder” and €11,820 in cash.

At Thursday’s court appearance, Mr McMorrow did not apply for bail, though Mr Owens made an application that was denied. His application resulted in a significant amount of Garda evidence being heard relating to Mr Owens before Judge Éirinn McKiernan at Trim District Court.

Both men face a criminal charge under money laundering legislation relating to the alleged possession of the seized cash. Mr Owens faces two charges relating to cannabis possession and Mr McMorrow is charged with four cannabis-related offences.

Det Garda Brian Fahy, of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, told the court gardaí came into intelligence alleging an organised crime gang was about to engage in activities in Co Meath related to the supply of drugs. This led to a Garda operation being established, which was supported by armed members and others engaged in surveillance.

During that operation, he said, Mr Owens was allegedly seen interacting with another man at Ross Cross service station, near Tara, Co Meath, on Monday. He said the men got into separate vehicles and drove to another area, in Barronstown, Co Meath, where they pulled in by the roadside.

While the men were at that location gardaí moved in and carried out a search. They found three black bin liners with 12 half-kilo packages of cannabis, as well as “white powder” and the €11,820 in cash.

There was a follow-up search of lands at Belper, Co Meath, where more cannabis was found, bringing the value of the drug seized to €260,000. The two men were arrested in the Barronstown area and taken to Navan Garda station before being charged.

Det Fahy told the judge that Mr Owens admitted while in Garda custody to using cocaine valued at about €500 every week. The detective said the accused was “caught red-handed by his own admissions”.

Det Fahy added that Mr Owens had informed gardaí during questioning that he was to be paid €500 for his role in the transportation of the cannabis.

The detective said the seized drugs were linked to a crime gang. As this gang lost a significant quantity of drugs this week, Det Fahy said, Mr Owens would be obliged to continue his alleged role in transporting the gang’s drugs if granted bail.

That “criminal grouping poses a serious threat to society” and has access to significant resources, which may be used by Mr Owens, including possibly fleeing to avoid prosecution, if he were granted bail, the court was told. Det Fahy alleged Mr Owens had a “trusted role in the organisation”.

Bail was denied.

Mr Owens is charged with possession of the cannabis at Barronstown on Monday for sale or supply He is also charged with acquiring, using or possessing the seized cash contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Mr McMorrow faces five charges, including possession of cannabis at Barronstown on Monday for sale or supply and possession of cannabis for sale or supply on lands at Belper. Mr McMorrow also faces a charge relating to his alleged possession of the €11,820 at Barronstown.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear again before the court next Tuesday, January 27th, for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.