Woman pleads guilty to killing four-year-old, denies murder

A woman (32) was arraigned on a charge of murdering a child at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A woman has pleaded guilty to killing a four-year-old boy but denies the child’s murder, and is to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Tuesday swore in a jury of eight men and four women to hear the woman’s trial, which is expected to last up to five weeks.

The judge told the jury that the allegation is one of murder and that the deceased was aged four-and-a-half at the time of his death on March 16th, 2021.

The accused, aged 32 and from the south west of the country, cannot be identified due to an order made by the court. When arraigned on the murder charge, she replied: “Not guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter.”

The trial is expected to begin on Wednesday.