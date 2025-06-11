Widow of murder victim ordered to pay €11,000 for care of seized XL Bully dogs

A judge has ordered the widow of murder victim Jason Hennessy snr to pay over €11,000 for the care of her four XL Bully dogs, seized in Dublin after one escaped and terrorised gardaí.

Veronica Maher (54) pleaded that her four restricted breed pets were all she had to remember her late husband, who was shot dead in a Blanchardstown steakhouse on Christmas Eve, 2023.

Ms Maher, of Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, came before Dublin District Court on May 28th to challenge a Garda application under the Control of Dogs Act for an order to destroy Oddie, Reggie, their mother Medusa, and the fourth dog, Joe.

They have been in a dog pound and given veterinary attention since being taken from Ms Maher on April 4th.

READ MORE

Granting a destruction order for all four, Judge Anthony Halpin had noted evidence of six gardaí at the scene on March 28th when four officers fled from Oddie, who escaped from Ms Maher’s garden.

He accepted they had to take “evasive action to save themselves from being savaged by an XL Bully dog”. He said they were terrified, and “I can only imagine the utmost horror which they experienced.”

However, Ms Maher is to appeal, attempting to overturn the ruling in the Circuit Court about Oddie and possibly bringing a judicial review of the destruction order being extended to the other three dogs.

This has led to a temporary halt on the animals being put down pending the outcome of the appeals.

Jason Hennessy snr was shot dead in a Blanchardstown steakhouse on Christmas Eve, 2023

On Wednesday, the case resumed, and she appeared again before Judge Halpin to consider costs.

Garda Sergeant Michael Harkin said the upkeep of the dogs for the past nine weeks was €10,716, and there was a €500 vet’s bill.

Judge Halpin granted the costs order for Ms Maher to pay €11,216 but also acceded to Ms Maher’s lawyer’s application for a transcript of the original hearing for the appeal.

Ms Maher denied opening a gate to unleash the unmuzzled dog on gardaí patrolling in her cul-de-sac. She said the dogs were part of her family, like their children, and Oddie slept in her king-sized bed.

Garda Sean McLoughlin alleged that when he got near her house, she told him: “Get the f*ck away from my house you’s murderers”.

In his ruling, Judge Halpin found that the dogs were dangerous and not under proper control.