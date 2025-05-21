Glen ‘Mr Flashy’ Ward and Eric O’Driscoll sentenced over Finglas shopping centre altercation

Glen Ward and his brother Eric O Driscoll are currently serving Special Criminal Court sentences. Photograph: Paddy Cummins

Two brothers serving jail terms from the Special Criminal Court have been sentenced in relation to an altercation outside a shopping centre in daylight hours.

Glen Ward (32) and Eric O’Driscoll (23) both of Deanstown Green, Finglas, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Cardiffsbridge Road, Finglas West, on August 9th, 2022.

Both men also pleaded guilty to production of a bicycle saddle in the course of a dispute, on the same date after O’Driscoll went to Dunnes Stores in Finglas when the court heard there were “verbals” between two groups of people.

Ward, a criminal referred to as “Mr Flashy” during a recent High Court case, was also named in the High Court as the leader of the north Dublin organised crime group known as “The Gucci Gang”, so-called due to members having a liking for designer goods.

Both men are serving Special Criminal Court sentences for firearms offences imposed last month. Ward was given six years and three months with the final nine months suspended. O’Driscoll is serving a six-year sentence with the final year suspended.

Ward has 22 previous convictions and O’Driscoll has nine, the court heard.

In Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday, Ward was given an 18-month suspended sentence and O’Driscoll was given a two-year sentence with the final 18 months suspended.

Judge Elva Duffy said she was not interfering with the suspended portion of the Special Criminal Court sentences they were serving but they were mandatory consecutive terms.

“They do require to be marked – they are serious offences,” said the judge.

Det Gda Dwayne O’Brien gave evidence in the court on Wednesday.

Det Gda O’Brien agreed with Seán Prendiville, defending Ward, that the dispute “wasn’t instigated by them”.

Mr Prendiville said Ward was the third of six siblings and trained as a mechanic. He has a long-term partner and a child.

O’Driscoll was also sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded to endangerment and dangerous driving offences arising out of a motorcycle incident in November 17th, 2022. The court heard he was “emotional” having attended a memorial service for his friend. He was on bail at the time of the offence.

The court heard gardaí responded to reports of a motorcycle driving dangerously and doing U-turns on the Cappagh Road.

Gardaí were assisted by an armed support unit, the court heard. No victim impact statements were made as no victims were identifiable.

A helicopter was in pursuit of O’Driscoll on the day and footage of it was shown in the court where he was seen almost knocking people down who were collecting children from school and mounting a kerb to evade gardaí.

He ultimately arrived at a house where he dismounted his motorcycle and fled through the back gardens of an estate before being apprehended by armed gardaí.

The judge also banned O‘Driscoll from driving for a period of 10 years.