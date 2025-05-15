Man guilty of harassing prominent Garda representative with ‘offensive material’

Andrew McGovern (38), of School Lane, Rathowen, Co Westmeath, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at Mullingar District Court on Thursday.

A probation report is to be prepared on a man who has pleaded guilty to harassment with “offensive material” of a woman who was general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) at the time.

Andrew McGovern (38), of School Lane, Rathowen, Co Westmeath, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at Mullingar District Court on Thursday.

He previously entered a guilty plea on a charge of distributing or publishing a “threatening or grossly offensive communication” about Antoinette Cunningham “with intent to cause harm” between March 16th and 30th, 2023.

Ms Cunningham was the first woman to lead any of the Garda staff associations. Last year she retired from her roles with Agsi and the Garda after 33 years of service.

READ MORE

McGovern failed to show up for a sentencing hearing in March and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was detained by gardaí the following week and granted bail pending the case coming before Judge Owens again on Thursday.

The matter was adjourned for two months pending the preparation of a probation report, with sentence to be handed down on July 17th. Under the legislation, anyone guilty of the offence McGovern pleaded guilty to faces a fine and/or a term of imprisonment of up to six months.

Ms Cunningham was present in court for the hearing, with a number of supporters. The court was told she was available to give her victim impact evidence, after having submitted it in written form in March, but that was also adjourned.

Judge Owens said hearing Ms Cunningham’s victim impact evidence would have “more impact for me” if it was heard in July, when the probation report is also set to be available to the court.

A Probation Service representative told the court the service was not aware a report was required for Thursday’s hearing. Judge Owens accepted this was because a bench warrant for McGovern had been issued at the last brief hearing associated with the case in March.