Antoinette Cunningham to retire from role as AGSI general secretary

Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) general secretary Antoinette Cunningham is to retire after 33 years with An Garda Síochána and the AGSI, it has been announced.

Ms Cunningham, who holds the rank of Inspector in the force, spent 10 years as a training sergeant at Templemore during her policing career and was previously president of the AGSI.

She was the first woman to become a full-time official with one of its members’ representative bodies.

She led the organisation through the pandemic which posed substantial challenges for An Garda Síochána and its membership.

READ MORE

She cites the organisation gaining access to the Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court as the most significant achievement of her period as general secretary, however.

Confirming her retirement from both organisations on April 2nd on social media on Thursday, she said she was “absolutely delighted” to announce her decision.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve and looking forward to the next chapter.”

In a statement, the association it was “a very fitting day for Antoinette to announce her retirement – St Bridget’s Day is a day to reflect on the achievements of Irish women and Antoinette has achieved so much on behalf of the Association”.