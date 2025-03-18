Woman (40s) charged with ‘multiple fraud’ counts in overseas property case

Gardaí say the woman is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court next month. Photograph: Alan Betson

A woman in her 40s is due before Portlaoise District Court next month after she was charged with “multiple counts of fraud” as part of a lengthy investigation in to the purchase of overseas property, gardaí have said.

In a statement the Garda Press Office confirmed that the woman was arrested and charged on March 11th last. The statement adds that the case concerns the purchase of “overseas property and related business matters.” It is understood that the woman is from Cork.

Gardaí in Portlaoise have been conducting an investigation into alleged fraud since December 2018. Gardaí have indicated that the woman is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court on April 3rd next.

“As the matter is due before the courts, An Garda Síochána cannot comment further at this time.”