Jeffrey Donaldson case delayed as wife is ‘unfit to stand trial’

The trial of the former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson on sex offence charges has been delayed due to the ill-health of his wife and co-defendant, Eleanor Donaldson.

It had been scheduled to begin on March 24th, but will not now go ahead on that date.

During a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Friday, a barrister for Ms Donaldson told the court it was the opinion of her client’s GP that her condition was “challenging” and she is “currently unfit to stand trial”.

Judge Paul Ramsey granted the defence’s application to adjourn the trial, and scheduled a review hearing for May 16th.

Mr Donaldson (62), Dromore, Co Down, previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

Ms Donaldson (58), of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to five charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband.

Neither defendant was required to be present in court for Friday’s hearing.

No further details were given of Ms Donaldson’s health, but defence barrister Ciara Ennis said two GP letters have been provided to the court.

She intends to obtain a specialist report which would address Ms Donaldson’s fitness to attend and participate in a trial.

Prosecution barrister Fiona O’Kane said the prosecution had to “take at face value” the medical evidence which had been provided to the court on behalf of Ms Donaldson.

She said she was “concerned” about the timing and the potential impact on the complainants in the case, particularly as the adjournment had come so late in the day, and requested the prosecution be kept advised of all progress.

Mr Donaldson, who was MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged a year ago.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.