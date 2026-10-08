Man accused of ‘totally unprovoked’ attack on Michael Healy-Rae granted bail

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae: the court heard the accused approached the Kerry TD's car and allegedly punched him in the face on September 16th. Photograph: PA

A man accused of carrying out a “totally unprovoked” attack on Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae as he sat in traffic in Dublin has been granted High Court bail.

Anthony Foley (51), of Rosary Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, is charged with assault causing harm to the politician on September 16th, 2026, at Cork Street, and was denied bail two days later in the District Court.

However, he appealed that decision before Judge Cathleen Noctor, who heard evidence and legal submissions at the High Court in Cloverhill, Dublin, on Wednesday.

She reserved judgment until Thursday. Noctor emphasised that the accused was entitled to the presumption of innocence and to bail.

Addressing objections that Foley would fail to appear in court and Garda concerns over potential witness interference via social media or at the TD’s workplace, she held that there was no evidential basis for those fears.

The judge noted the seriousness of the broad daylight attack and was satisfied that a conviction would likely result in a custodial sentence.

However, she rejected Garda apprehensions that granting bail would lead to another serious offence targeting a politician specifically. The judge said she was “not convinced it was clearly politically motivated”, but rather an alleged general attack on a person who happened to be an elected representative.

[ Assault on Michael Healy-Rae increases fears over TD safetyOpens in new window ]

Bail was granted subject to stringent conditions. The judge required an independent surety of €500 to be approved – though the surety does not have to pay any cash – while the accused must lodge his own bond of €1,400.

Upon taking up bail, he must reside at an address approved by gardaí before his release. He must sign on twice daily at his nearest Garda station.

Additional terms include an 8pm-to-8am curfew and a complete exclusion from the Dublin 2 area.

Objecting to bail, Garda Sgt Dave Griffin alleged the accused approached Healy-Rae’s car outside the Coombe Hospital just after 4pm and that the politician was the victim of an unprovoked assault.

He said the Independent TD had been in his car stuck in traffic when the assailant, who was walking a dog, began shouting obscenities before punching him in the face.

The former minister of state was not required to attend the bail hearing.

Foley vehemently denies being the person in the video evidence.

Healy-Rae received treatment from an ambulance crew. He was later taken to hospital for a laceration to his lip.

Foley did not give evidence.

The court heard that the investigation file was in its latter stages of preparation.

The court heard Foley was on disability benefit, receiving €254 a week.

Foley is due back in the District Court later this month for the DPP’s directions to be outlined.