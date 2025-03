A garda on patrol at the rear of Leinster House after entrance gates were rammed by a car last August. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A man has pleaded guilty to ramming the gates of Leinster House last year.

David O’Callaghan (41), of the Fairways, Woodbrook Glen, Bray, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to driving into a rear gate at Leinster House on August 2nd last.

Judge Martin Nolan set a sentence date of April 10th and remanded O’Callaghan on continuing bail to that date.

The court heard it is expected that O’Callaghan may be required to enter pleas to further counts on that date.