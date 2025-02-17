Judge approves €37,500 settlement for child burned after heel-prick test

Circuit Civil Court approved a €37,500 settlement offer from the HSE for a child whose leg was burned after a heel-prick test. Photograph: Getty Images

A judge has approved a €37,500 settlement offer from the Health Service Executive (HSE) for a child whose leg was burned after getting a heel-prick test.

Judge Catherine White heard in the Circuit Civil Court that a heat pack had been left on Kayden Darcy’s leg for longer than it should after a nurse performed the test at his home five days after his birth on August 29th, 2019.

Kayden sued through his mother, Suzanne Darcy, of Macuilliam Lawn, Fortunestown, Tallaght.

She said she noticed her son was upset and crying. After she saw the burn he was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where staff applied a non-stick dressing to the injured area before referring him to Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin.

The court heard that Kayden spent two nights in the Crumlin hospital after which he attended the Plastic Surgery Department each week for six weeks. Kayden’s mother told doctors he experienced sleep disturbance and anxiety for six months following the incident.

Barrister Susan Lennox, appearing with Padraig O’Donovan Solicitors for Kayden, told Judge White that medical reports described the burn as nasty but superficial and that it would have been very stressful and painful for such a small baby.

Ms Lennox said Kayden, now five years old, still has scarring from the injury on his left leg. She said the scar would sometimes become irritated when wearing socks and shoes.

Kayden’s mother told the court she was not satisfied with the HSE’s offer of €37,500 and described her child’s experience as “horrific”.

Judge White said she could not imagine how awful it had been for the family. However, she did not wish to prolong the legal proceedings any further. Approving the settlement was in the best interests of the child, she said.