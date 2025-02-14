Convicted killer Kenneth Dundon helps object to pub’s licence renewal over being barred

Kenneth Dundon agreed he had served six years in prison for stabbing a man in the face, and that he had been on “Scotland Yard’s most wanted list”. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A member of a “profoundly infamous” Limerick crime family said he was shocked to learn he was barred from a pub in his native Limerick City, after staff there complained of being “fearful” of his presence in the pub due to his family’s criminal “reputation”.

Kenneth Dundon, who is in his 60s, was once on Scotland Yard’s “most wanted” list, and was previously sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter after he repeatedly stabbed a man who “drowned” in his own blood, Limerick District Court heard on Thursday.

Dundon’s sons, Wayne, John and Dessie, senior members of the Dundon McCarthy crime group, are each serving life sentences for three separate murders.

Dundon appeared as a witness for Anthony Kelly (60s) of Southill, Limerick, who lodged an objection to an application by Eamonn O’Rahilly for renewal of a licence to operate the Spotted Dog pub, Limerick city.

On April 15th, 2024, Kelly was part of a group playing cards in the pub. Dundon, who was on his own, entered the pub, ordered a drink, and sat with Kelly’s party.

The two men bought one another drinks and left the pub together without any problems arising.

However, barman Shane O’Callaghan, who was on duty on the night, and who did not recognise Dundon, told the court he overheard a customer exiting the pub commenting that “Kenneth Dundon” had entered the bar.

Mr O’Callaghan said the atmosphere in the pub “changed” and, he said, knowing the “history” of the Dundon family, he telephoned Mr O’Rahilly to let him know he was “fearful” because Dundon was in the pub.

By the time Mr O’Rahillly arrived at the pub, Kelly and Dundon had left, the two-hour hearing heard.

Mr O’Rahilly said that, on following day, April 16th, Kelly returned to the pub alone “and I told him I wasn’t happy with Dundon joining his company, that (Dundon) was a member of a family that was troublesome, and that (Dundon’s) presence at the bar had made customers and staff concerned and nervous, and I was not happy to run the pub under such conditions which would exist if Dundon kept coming in”.

Mr O’Rahilly said he told Kelly he was also barred from the pub, after Kelly asked him if he preferred him to stay away from the pub too.

The publican said he had already lost a number of customers because of Dundon’s presence on the night, and that if his licence was not renewed, “it would make me unemployed, in a large amount of debt, and it would put my 14 (employees) effectively out of work”.

Mr O’Rahilly denied under cross examination by Kelly’s barrister, junior counsel Liam Carroll, that this was “insulting” to Kelly. “His reputation precedes him,” stated Mr O’Rahilly.

The publican agreed that despite his concerns, he did not make a complaint to gardai, and that Kelly and Dundon had so far respected the pub ban put in place ten moths ago.

Anthony Kelly told the court he was surprised when he found out he had been barred from the pub. He denied suggestions by Mr O’Rahilly’s barrister, junior counsel Thomas Wallace-O’Donnell, that Kelly and Dundon returning to the pub together on April 17th was to “intimidate and threaten” the publican into lifting the ban.

Kelly, who has convictions for hijacking, possessing illegal tobacco and running a shebeen, and who was previously acquitted of murder, as well as possessing a semi-automatic gun with intent to endanger life, said he only went back to the pub with Dundon to try to “resolve” matters.

Kelly said he objected to Mr O’Rahilly renewing his licence because he had felt “disgraced” over the pub ban, which he felt was “unfair” and “prejudiced” against him.

Mr Wallace-O’Donnell said Mr O’Rahilly was entitled to bar people from his pub, particularly Kenneth Dundon who the barrister suggested was “a member of a profoundly infamous family”.

Kelly agreed it was “every publican’s right” to bar people for their pubs, but he argued he was “no danger”, he did “not invite Dundon” to go drinking at the pub, and he felt he had “done nothing” to deserve the bar.

Dundon told the court he was shocked when he found out he was barred, because, he said, he had been in the pub “numerous times” despite Mr O’Rahilly’s evidence that he had not seen him in the pub before.

When asked by Kelly’s barrister, junior counsel Liam Carroll, if he wanted “to respond to what has been said, that you are the Godfather of the McCarthy Dundon organised crime group”, Dundon replied: “I’m a pensioner, I’m no Godfather of nothing”.

Answering Mr Wallace-O’Donnell, Dundon agreed he had served six years in prison for stabbing a man in the face, and that he had been on “Scotland Yard’s most wanted list”.

Judge Patricia Harney said she did not accept that the ban was “capricious in nature” and that she was satisfied Kelly had failed in his objection.

The judge also made an order of costs against Kelly which have yet to be determined.