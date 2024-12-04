Man who handed himself in for one-punch assault after seeing himself on Crimecall gets suspended sentence

Crimecall presenter Carla O'Brien. Adam Doyle handed himself in to gardaí having seen footage of the assault on CCTV on the TV programme. Photograph: Naoise Culhane Photography

A man who handed himself in to gardaí for a one-punch assault after he saw himself on CCTV footage on Crimecall has been given an 18-month suspended sentence.

Adam Doyle (31) of Bremore Pastures Green, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to Evan Somers on Dublin’s Dame Street on April 10th, 2022.

Garda Noel McLaughlin told Simon Matthews BL, prosecuting, that Doyle and the victim were out socialising separately that night when the accused and Mr Somers got into a verbal argument.

The victim later told gardaí that Doyle used homophobic insults but Doyle does not accept this.

CCTV footage of the incident was shown to the court in which Doyle can be seen walking away from the victim, who follows him. Doyle then punches Mr Somers with a closed fist causing him to fall to the ground.

Mr Somers was later treated in hospital for a fractured eye socket and two fractures to his ankle. He required surgery and stayed in hospital for six days. A victim impact statement was prepared for the case but not read out.

Gda McLaughlin said gardaí viewed CCTV footage of the assault but were not able to identify the accused.

The footage was later aired on an episode of RTE’s Crimecall in October 2023 and Doyle handed himself in.

Gda McLaughlin agreed with Stephen Donnelly BL, defending, that Doyle went to the Garda station the same night the programme was aired and waited in that station for four hours before he was directed to attend at another station.

Mr Donnelly told the court his client takes full and absolute responsibility for the injuries he caused the victim but he asked that Judge Orla Crowe accept this was “an isolated incident” in what was otherwise “an unremarkable life”.

Mr Donnelly said his client is heavily involved in his local GAA club as both a player and also as a mentor and juvenile coach. There were nine testimonials handed in to court including a number from his GAA club.

The court heard he had a letter of apology for the victim and €13,000 to offer him as a token of his remorse.

Mr Donnelly said his client has suffered with his mental health for many years and handed in a psychological report which concluded that he was at a low risk of reoffending. He said Doyle is “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour on the night.

Judge Crowe said it was clear from the footage that there had been a lengthy verbal altercation between the men before Doyle walked away and the victim followed him.

She accepted it was “a one-punch assault” but said it had serious consequences for Mr Somers and that the victim claims he was subjected to homophobic abuse. She acknowledged that Doyle disputes this claim.

Judge Crowe said that having read the victim impact statement it is clear the assault “caused the victim grave distress” and he has since undergone counselling.

She imposed a sentence of 18 months which she suspended in full on condition Doyle keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years and hand over the €13,000 he had in court as a token of remorse.