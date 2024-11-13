Damage to clothes of woman who alleges rape by Conor McGregor ‘consistent with pulling’, scientist tells jury

The straps of a jumpsuit worn by a woman on the day she alleges she was raped by Conor McGregor were damaged beyond normal wear and tear, a forensic scientist has told a High Court jury. One strap was ripped off and the damage was “consistent with pulling”, Dr Charlotte Murphy said.

Dr Murphy said DNA profiles taken from semen found on that jumpsuit and panties worn by Nikita Hand, as well as DNA taken from swabs from her vaginal and vulval areas, were one thousand million times more likely to match the DNA of Mr Mc Gregor than anyone else.

Dr Murphy was giving evidence on Wednesday, the fifth day of the civil action by Ms Hand (35), a hair colourist, against Mr McGregor and James Lawrence, of Rafters Road, Drimnagh. Ms Hand is seeking damages for alleged separate sexual assaults of her by both men in Dublin’s Beacon Hotel on December 9th 2018.

Both respondents have denied her claims.

Evidence on behalf of Ms Hand has concluded and the the defence case has now opened.

The jury has heard Ms Hand drank alcohol and took cocaine while at her Christmas work party on the night of December 8th 2018 and continued partying into December 9th. CCTV footage showed Ms Hand, a female friend, Mr McGregor and Mr Lawrence arriving at the Beacon hotel about 12.30pm, Mr McGregor leaving with her friend around 6.13pm, and Ms Hand and Mr Lawrence leaving around 10.30pm.

Nikita Hand arriving at court for her case against Conor McGregor. Photograph: Collins Courts

In her evidence, Dr Murphy, a scientist with Forensic Science Ireland, said she did DNA tests arising out of the alleged assaults and provided three reports, two in 2019 and a final report in March 2020.

Her report set out that Ms Hand has a poor recollection of events on December 9th 2018, that she had said Conor McGregor had vaginal intercourse with her, digitally penetrated her and put his penis into her mouth, all without her consent. Ms Hand had said she had no recollection of intercourse with Mr Lawrence.

Dr Murphy said she understood Ms Hand was menstruating at the time, Mr McGregor had said he had consensual intercourse with her, and Mr Lawrence had said he consensually touched her genital area and had sex with her twice after Mr McGregor had. Mr Lawrence had said he wore a condom on both occasions.

Dr Murphy said it was not possible for her to address the issue of consent in her report, that was outside her remit and the purpose of her work was to examine Ms Hand and her clothing.

If a condom is worn, semen is unlikely to be found, she said.

Having taken swabs from Ms Hand, semen was found on swabs from her high vaginal vulval and perianal areas. There was a trace of semen on the perineum and no semen on oral or low vaginal swabs.

The DNA obtained from her high vaginal, vulval and perianal swabs was one thousand times more likely to have originated from Mr McGregor rather than an unknown person.

From the DNA profiles obtained from the swabs, Mr Lawrence was excluded as a possible contributor, she said.

Dr Murphy said semen was found on the gusset and back of Ms Hand’s panties and at the back of the crotch and from the front and back of the right leg of her jump suit.

It was one thousand million times more likely the DNA obtained from Ms Hand’s panties, right leg of jumpsuit and crotch of it originated from Mr McGregor rather than an unknown person, she said.

Mr Lawrence was eliminated as a possible contributor to the semen-stained areas on Ms Hand’s panties and playsuit, she said.

Dr Murphy said she had examined Ms Hand’s clothing for damage beyond normal wear and tear. Both straps of the jumpsuit were ripped, the right strap was ripped from the front of it and, in her opinion, that damage was not the result of normal wear and tear but was caused by pulling.

There was no damage to her bra, panties and coat, the witness said. Blood was also observed on her vaginal swabs and panties, she said.

Pattrick Sheehan, a property valuer, said he had valued a house in Drimnagh which Ms Hand owned with her former partner at about €430,000. He had also provided valuations for potential dwellings outside the Drimnagh.

John Mc Mahon said Ms Hand had worked in his hair salon in Goatstown as a hair colourist. She had taken maternity and childcare leave before returning in 2014 and was still working there in 2018, working four days a week for gross weekly pay of €400.

She was receiving tips of about €100 weekly in 2018 on top of her salary.

She took about two months off after December 2018 and on her return in February 2018, she worked four days a week. She struggled and became less reliable, there were no shows by her sometimes for two days a week and she resigned in May 2019, he said.

She had planned to compete in a Loreal hair colouring competition in 2019, she was a good colourist and knew she was good but was “not overly ambitious”.

Cross-examined by barrister Shelley Horan, for Mr McGregor, he agreed Ms Hand took three years off work when she had her daughter and that four days a week was part-time work.

Elva Breen, a vocational assessor and occupational therapist, said she examines barriers facing people seeking to return to work.

When she assessed Ms Hand in 2020, she had symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Ms Breen said.

She was a qualified hair colourist who had taken time out 2011 to 2014 when she had her daughter and was becoming an expert colourist after she returned to work.

She had attempted to return to work two months after the assaults but experienced anxiety and flashbacks and work became intolerable for her, she found it a very difficult place to be, was certified unfit for work in May 2019 and handed in her notice.

Handing in notice is not typical and the normal course is for people to go on sick leave, Ms Breen said.

Ms Hand was struggling with significant anxiety and panic attacks and found difficulty in working in a customer facing role and was not, in her opinion, fit for competitive employment in late 2020, Ms Breen said.

She had advised her to look at retraining into an area not so customer facing.

She saw Ms Hand again in April 2024 when she was in receipt of a disability allowance

In February 2023, Ms Hand had returned to work with a cleaning agency, 8am to 10am Monday to Friday, she said. By December 2023, she was experiencing increasing anxiety and panic attacks, was becoming increasingly unreliable and handed in her notice.

In February 2024, she started working in as hair salon in Walkinstown but lasted only six weeks because she found the work extremely anxiety provoking and very triggering for her.

Her pay as a cleaner and in the hair salon was less than €160 which meant she was able to retain her disability allowance.

In her opinion, Ms Hand needs a benign work environment and a customer facing role is too triggering for her. Entry level administration roles were a possible option, she said. Those roles offered €14-15 an hour with one year’s experience, she said.

In cross-examination, Ms Breen said she had medical and psychiatric records concerning Ms Hand who was referred to her by Ms Hand’s lawyers.

Asked about back and other difficulties Mc Hand experienced prior to the alleged assaults, the witness said people do recover and improve after such injuries.

She said working in a hair salon is a very busy role and she believed it would be too difficult for Ms Hand to return to a hair salon.

Peter Byrne, an actuary, gave evidence concerning earning scenarios for Ms Hand, including evidence of past and future loss of earnings had she continued working in a hair salon after February 2019.

He said he made those calculations based on Ms Hand having net earnings of about €850 a week, based on assumptions she would have progressed in her career and taking into account inflation and other factors.

He agreed in cross-examination that, when Ms Hand ceased working in the hair salon, she was earning about €450 a week.