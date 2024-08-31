Man accused of rape at Dublin student accommodation granted bail

A man accused of raping a woman at student accommodation in Dublin has been granted bail pending the preparation of a book of evidence.
The man, in his 20s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that he be charged with the offence which allegedly occurred last year.
Judge William Aylmer said reporting restrictions apply, which ensure anonymity for the accused and the complainant.
The defendant did not address the court. However, the arresting garda told the judge that the man’s reply to the charge was: “I deny the allegation”.
The DPP has directed him to face a trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court. The judge noted the accused did not live at the location named in the charge.
Judge Aylmer ordered the man to obey conditions and appear again in September to be served with the prosecution’s book of evidence and the granting of a return for trial order.
There was no objection to bail, but he was warned that he must notify the gardaí of any address change, remain contactable by mobile phone, give seven days’ notice of travel outside the State, and not contact the alleged injured party or witnesses.
At this stage in the proceedings, the court did not require further evidence related to the allegation.
