Artist Cathy Hughes drowned while swimming at Old Head, inquest told

A woman who drowned after going for a swim at a popular beach in Co Mayo last month was described at a coroner’s court on Monday as “a lovely lady and a wonderful artist”.

Patrick O’Connor, coroner for the district of Mayo, made the comments after opening an inquest at Swinford Courthouse into the death of Cathy Hughes, a talented artist from Westport who lived in Salthill, Galway.

At a brief hearing, the medical cause of Ms Hughes’s death at Old Head beach, Louisburgh, on July 21st was given as asphyxia due to drowning.

No other evidence was given and the substantive inquest hearing was adjourned to a later date when additional evidence will be available.

The coroner expressed his deepest sympathy with the family of the deceased – her son, William and daughter, Isabelle, her grandchildren as well as the Hughes family in Westport “on the loss of a lovely lady and a talented artist”.

“On the day of the All-Ireland hurling final Cathy went for a swim,” he said. “Whatever happened, she died from asphyxia due to drowning.”