Three women charged with offences linked to showjumper’s murder to be sentenced

Armagh showjumper Katie Simpson (21) died in hospital following an incident in Co Derry in 2020

Three women charged with offences linked to the alleged rape and murder of showjumper Katie Simpson in Co Derry in 2020 are to be sentenced later this month.

The trial of Jonathan James Creswell, who was accused of the murder and rape of Ms Simpson, ended abruptly last month after the defendant was found dead at his home.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

The horse trainer was on trial for the rape of 21-year-old Ms Simpson on a date between August 2nd and August 4th, 2020, and for her murder on August 9th.

READ MORE

Ms Simpson, who was originally from Tynan in Co Armagh, had been living near the Derry border in Co Donegal.

She was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry following an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, Co Derry, on August 3rd, 2020. She never regained consciousness and died six days later.

Following the defendant’s death judge Neil Rafferty KC told the jury the trial process had concluded and discharged them.

At a hearing at Londonderry Crown Court on Friday, Judge Rafferty lifted anonymity orders that previously prevented the identification of the three defendants, all of whom have pleaded guilty to the offences.

Hayley Robb (30) with an address at Weavers Meadow, Banbridge, admitted two counts of perverting the course of justice by cleaning blood at Creswell’s home and washing clothes belonging to him on August 3rd, 2020.

She also admitted perverting the course of justice by withholding information about the murder of Ms Simpson on dates between August 2nd, 2020, and June 26th, 2021.

Jill Robinson (42) from Blackfort Road in Omagh, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by washing clothes belonging to Creswell on August 3rd.

Rose De Montmorency-Wright (23) from Craigantlet Road in Newtownards, admitted perverting the course of justice by withholding information about Ms Simpson’s murder on dates between October 9th, 2020 and October 13th, 2021.

They are to be sentenced on May 31st.

During the brief hearing on Friday Judge Rafferty said a coroner had directed an inquest should be held into the circumstances of Creswell’s death and evidence would be heard from a police officer who had attended the scene of his death.