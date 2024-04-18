Fourth man charged with murder of gunman Tristan Sherry in Blanchardstown

Gardaí outside Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown where Tristan Sherry was killed on Christmas Eve. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

A man has been charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry in a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Sherry (26) was attacked and fatally injured after shooting Jason Hennessy Sr (48) in Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown. Mr Hennessy later died in hospital.

Wayne Deegan (26) was initially accused of attacking Sherry, violent disorder and producing a knife as a weapon. He was refused bail in January.

Det Garda Sean Kelly told Cloverhill District Court on Thursday that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that Mr Deegan should be charged with Sherry’s murder. He said Mr Deegan made no reply to the charge. The court heard the three original charges against the accused were being withdrawn.

Judge John O’Leary remanded Mr Deegan in custody to appear in court again next Thursday. The accused, who had been in receipt of disability benefits, was granted legal aid following an application from his solicitor Elaine Martin.

Co-defendants David Amah (18), of Hazel Grove, Donabate, Dublin; Michael Andrecut (22), of Sheephill Avenue, Dublin 15, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, were previously charged with murdering Sherry and remain in custody.