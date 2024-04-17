Man given suspended sentence for ‘brutal’ assault on former partner

Judge Orla Crowe acknowledged that Dainius Sakevicius had no previous convictions, has not since come to garda attention and has contributed to the woman’s treatment costs. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A man who subjected his former partner to a “brutal” assault after he had been drinking for five days has been given a suspended sentence.

Dainius Sakevicius (54) pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm on December 26th, 2022. He has no previous convictions and has not come to recent garda attention.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard at a previous hearing that Sakevicius had been drinking for five days before the incident. On the night in question, his former partner went to bed at around 10.10pm and Sakevicius entered the room around 30 minutes later looking for a speaker.

He punched the victim multiple times including to her forehead, right eye, nose and mouth. The victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face, a loose tooth and soreness in her arms. She went to St Vincent’s hospital and was later referred to St James’s Hospital.

READ MORE

Photos of the injuries were handed into the court along with a medical report.

Gardaí called to the address and found Sakevicius, of Wilford Court, Corke Abbey, Bray, Co Wicklow, intoxicated. He was deemed unfit for interview and was later charged.

The court heard the woman later made a statement of withdrawal and declined to make a victim impact statement. The couple were in a long-term relationship and living together at the time.

Judge Orla Crowe imposed a sentence of one year and nine months which she suspended in full on strict conditions. She had previously ordered a report from the Probation Service and acknowledged its findings were positive. She directed that the defendant engage with any programmes directed by the Probation Service including Men Overcoming Violence and treatments for alcohol addiction.

Judge Crowe acknowledged that Sakevicius had no previous convictions, has not come to garda attention and has contributed to the woman’s mental health treatment costs.

At the earlier sentence hearing the investigating garda agreed with Eamonn O’Moore BL, defending, that his client could not be interviewed due to his level of intoxication but was polite and courteous in all interactions with gardaí.

It was further accepted that Sakevicius and his ex-partner are on good terms, with gardaí noting that the accused has paid more than €4,000 to cover the woman’s medical costs.

Mr O’Moore said his client moved to Ireland from Lithuania 18 years ago and has a long work history. A number of letters were handed into the court including a letter of apology from Sakevicius and a letter from his former partner.

Defence counsel said his client does not normally drink, but accepts what he did was wrong and that there are underlying issues that must be addressed.

Judge Crowe said at that hearing that the court had serious concerns that a man, with no previous convictions, had been drinking and had subjected his partner to a “brutal” assault in a room that he had entered to look for a speaker.