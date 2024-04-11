Judge jails Limerick farmer (61) ‘coerced’ into handling drugs to pay off partner’s debt

In searches at Charles Magill’s addresses, gardaí recovered €385,000 of cocaine, €130,000 of heroin, €81,000 of tablets and €49,000 in cash, the court heard. Photograph: iStock

A Co Limerick farmer who admitted possessing more than €500,000 of cocaine, heroin and tablets has been sentenced to six years in prison with the final 18 months suspended.

Charles Magill (61), with addresses at Knockainey and Rivers, Lisnagry, told gardaí he was delivering drugs for unnamed criminals in order to pay off a drug debt his then partner had accrued.

Magill and convicted drug dealer Vincent Collopy were arrested during a Garda operation which resulted in the seizure of €1.4 million of cocaine, heroin and tablets on May 29th, 2022.

He pleaded guilty to 16 charges, including two counts of possessing almost €600,000 worth of drugs for sale or supply, as well as to having €49,000 in cash, contrary to money laundering legislation.

READ MORE

Judge Tom O’Donnell said gardaí observed Magill delivering a drugs package in Corbally, Co Clare and later saw a vehicle arriving to retrieve it. As gardaí pursued this vehicle, they observed one of the occupants throwing the package from the car.

Collopy (44), of St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick, who gardaí told an earlier hearing had thrown the package from the car and tried to impede a garda in the course of his duties on the day, was jailed for six years with the final 18 months suspended in January of last year after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine worth around €10,000 for sale or supply.

In follow up searches at Magill’s addresses, gardaí recovered €385,000 of cocaine, €130,000 of heroin, €81,000 of tablets and €49,000 in cash. Magill told gardaí he was “coerced” by others, who the judge said were involved in the “organised sale and distribution of drugs in Limerick city”.

Judge O’Donnell said Magill told gardaí he was holding the drugs “to reduce a drugs debt which in the main belonged to his partner”. He said Magill was seen by the drug gang as a “highly trusted person”.

He said Magill, who had no previous convictions, had “no trappings of wealth”, was of “material assistance” to gardaí and entered an early guilty plea which prevented the requirement of a lengthy trial.