Man charged with dangerous driving causing death of nine-year-old boy in Co Donegal

Sergee Kelly leaving court last September after being released on bail on charges relating to the hit-and-run incident that led to the death of Ronan Wilson. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a nine-year-old boy in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

Sergee Kelly appeared at Ballyshannon District Court on Friday in connection with the road traffic collision where Ronan Wilson (9), from Kildress in Co Tyrone, was killed.

Bail was granted to Mr Kelly by Judge Monika Leech after a €10,000 cash lodgement was made.

Mr Kelly was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Ronan Wilson on September 23rd, 2023, at Atlantic Way, Bundoran.

Det Garda Shane Maye gave evidence of arresting Mr Kelly at 10.43am on Friday before charging him at 11.03am at Ballyshannon Garda station. When charged, Mr Kelly, a 23-year-old with an address at Upper Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, replied: “No.”

Previously, Mr Kelly had been charged with failing to stop after the collision, failing to remain at the scene and failing to offer help to the injured party. An Garda Síochána sought to have Mr Kelly’s bail revoked.

Kelly’s solicitor, Mr Gerry McGovern, said his client has abided by all bail conditions laid down by the court. “He has obeyed everything that has been asked of him,” Mr McGovern said.

An application for Mr Kelly’s bail conditions to be varied in order to enable work at sea on a fishing vessel was withdrawn. He was accompanied to court by his parents.

At a previous court sitting, Mr Kelly was granted bail in his own €2,000 bond while an independent surety of €5,000 was approved. The judge directed that a further €10,000 cash lodgment be provided, while existing bail conditions are to remain.

The judge said she considered the nature and the degree of the seriousness of the charges and the nature of and strength of evidence in the case in making the decision.

Under the terms of his bail, Mr Kelly is prohibited from entering Bundoran and has also been ordered to stay out of Northern Ireland.

He was remanded on bail to appear again before Ballyshannon District Court on April 19th.