Man charged with murder of his grandfather in Donegal

A man has been charged with the murder of his grandfather just days before Christmas.

Derek Mulligan of Magheraclogher, Bunbeg, Co Donegal was brought before Letterkenny District Court on Thursday charged with the murder of Derek Burns on December 19th, 2023, at Carrickaboyle, Derrybeg.

Detecteve Garda Paul Dolan told the court he arrested the 36-year-old and when he put the charge to the accused he replied “no comment”.

The court was told the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented for all matters to be sent forward to the Central Criminal Court for trial.

A charge of Section 4 assault causing serious harm was withdrawn before Judge Eiteain Cunningham. Mr Burns, who was in his 70s, died at Letterkenny University Hospital a number of days after the assault last December.

The accused is also charged on the same date and at the same place with causing criminal damage to a red Nissan Qashqai and with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to another person known to him, as well as assaulting a third person.

Rory O’Brien, for the accused, said bail was not being applied for. The case was adjourned to next week.

A book of evidence in the case is expected to take a month to compile and will be brought before the court again at a future date.