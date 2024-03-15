Man jailed for 7½ years for rape of his wife’s friend in Dublin park

The court heard the woman had been receiving a large number of messages from an anonymous sender for several years before she was raped. During the investigation, gardaí traced the messages, some of which were sexual and explicit, to a phone owned by the accused.

A man has been jailed for 7½ years for the rape of his wife’s friend in a Dublin park almost five years ago.

The woman, who waived her right to anonymity, told the court at the sentencing hearing of Aidan Kestell (55) how she was a “waking corpse” in the aftermath.

Reading from her victim impact statement, she spoke of the effect of the “atrocious attack” on her and her family. The “dramatic ripple effects of sexual assault on friends and family can’t be stressed enough,” she said.

Kestell was convicted of rape after a four-day trial at the Central Criminal Court last month. The offence took place on September 6th, 2019, at Hartstown Park, Hartstown, Dublin 15.

READ MORE

Kestell, of Briarwood Lawn, Dublin 15, raped the woman in a park after walking her home from a party at his house.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt on Friday set a headline sentence of nine years for the rape.

He said this was a single incident but one with appalling and enduring consequences. He described it as a “crime of violence and revenge”.

He noted Kestell had first denied the offences and then gave a “grudging acceptance” that it had come about in “a preposterous way.”

The judge said the best that could be said for Kestell was that he had got to his 50s without previous offending and was of good character with a good work history to the point where he got into this difficulty.

Mr Justice Hunt reduced the sentence to eight years and suspended the final six months. He ordered that the man be of good behaviour for three years post release and have no contact with the woman or her family.

At an earlier hearing the woman said the sentencing hearing was an important step as it would close the “four-and-a-half year sentence I’ve served since the attack”.

“This part of my ordeal is over. Today I’m no longer a victim but a rape survivor.”

She said her partner, children and friends watched her transform afterwards into a “shell” of who she used to be.

She spoke of experiencing anxiety, irritability, paranoia, emotional numbness, and extreme worry. She would “obsessively” check windows and doors were securely locked as she didn’t feel safe because “this dangerous man” knew where she lived.

She spoke about experiencing nightmares and learning the “real nightmare began each morning when I had to continue with my life...I was a waking corpse”.

She described Kestell as “manipulative”, “vile” and a “compulsive liar.”

Garda Leona Bellew told Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, that the victim was a long-standing friend of Kestell’s wife and was among the guests at a party in his house on the night in question.

When she was leaving, her friend insisted Kestell walk her home. She was reluctant but eventually agreed.

The woman stopped several times during the walk to tell Kestell she was fine and could walk the rest of the way alone, but he insisted on walking with her.

After reaching Hartstown Park, the next thing the victim remembered was lying on the ground in agony. She realised she was being raped, and she then tried to fight off her attacker, who she realised was Kestell.

After Kestell left, the victim made her way home, arriving around 3am.

The court heard the woman spent the weekend trying to process what had happened before going to a friend’s house the following Monday and telling her about the rape.

She then contacted a sexual assault treatment unit and made a complaint to gardaí.

The court was told the woman had also been receiving a large number of messages from an anonymous sender for several years before this incident. She told her partner and friends about this, and they unsuccessfully tried to identify the sender.

During the investigation, gardaí traced the messages, some of which were sexual and explicit, to a phone owned by Kestell.

Kestell was arrested and interviewed several times. He initially denied any sexual interaction with the victim before claiming she initiated sexual contact.

In another interview, he claimed sex took place accidentally after he fell on top on top of her.

Gda Bellew agreed with Dominic McGinn SC, defending, that his client answered all questions put to him by gardaí and handed over phones and clothing.

Mr McGinn said his client has a solid work history and is a father of three adult children. He told the court Kestell’s marriage is “no longer viable” since his conviction.