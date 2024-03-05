Marc Godart: Landlord’s company pleads guilty to breach of fire safety law at Dublin property

Marc Godart: A company operated by the controversial landlord has pleaded guilty in the Dublin District Court to breaching fire safety laws.

A company operated by the controversial landlord Marc Godart has pleaded guilty in the Dublin District Court to breaching the fire safety law in relation to a property where it rented out beds in rooms as part of Godart’s short-term letting business.

When the matter came before Judge Anthony Halpin on Tuesday, barrister Stephen Wilson asked that, on consent, the charge be amended so that the defendant in the case be changed from Green Label Property Investments Ltd, to Green Label Short Lets Ltd. Christopher Hughes, for Dublin City Council, said the council was in agreement and the judge amended the charges as requested.

Mr Wilson said the company was pleading guilty and asked that the matter be adjourned for sentencing to March 26th next. Judge Halpin adjourned the matter to that date for “facts and mitigation”.

The charges relate Unit 1, Block G, The Foundry, Beaver Street, Dublin 1, which comprises a potentially dangerous building, where the company failed to comply with a fire safety notice dated June 29th last year. The offence is contrary to the Fire Services Act 1981.

