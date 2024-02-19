High Court cancels registration of GP sentenced for possessing sexually explicit child images

Ronan Keogan was given a one year suspended sentence last May. Photograph: Collins Courts

A GP who received a one-year suspended sentence for possessing and distributing sexually explicit images of children has had his registration cancelled by the High Court.

Dublin doctor Ronan Keogan last year pleaded guilty before the Circuit Criminal Court to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography at an unknown location within the State on March 26th, 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing three child pornography images at an address in Templeogue, Dublin on May 15th, 2017.

Keogan, of College Square, Terenure, Dublin was given a one-year suspended sentence last May.

READ MORE

The charges related to a text conversation between Keogan and a woman and to three photographs of two underage girls, which appear to have been taken by the girls themselves.

On Monday, the president of the High Court, Mr Justice David Barniville, confirmed the decision of the Medical Council to cancel the GP’s registration. Mr Justice Barniville said he was satisfied the council’s decision was appropriate in the circumstances. He said he had no hesitation in confirming it.

Ronan Kennedy SC, for the council, told the High Court the doctor initially denied the allegations but later pleaded guilty to two counts. He said the council decided towards the end of last year that the appropriate sanction was the cancellation of Keogan’s registration. It considered issues of public safety and the integrity of the regulatory process, he said.

Counsel said it was also noted that the GP had shown very little insight into the matter or shown remorse or understanding in relation to the wrongdoing.

The council previously brought the matter before the High Court, in 2017, when Keogan gave undertakings to treat only adults. The matter was adjourned on a number of occasions.

When he was first charged in the District Court, an anonymity order was granted but when he appeared before the Circuit Court the order was lifted following queries from media organisations.

The council later re-entered the 2017 suspension application before the High Court and he was suspended for two years ago pending an inquiry by its fitness to practise committee.