Dublin Airport fireman sues over injury allegedly sustained in training exercise

Edward Quinn has sued his employer, DAA PLC over the accident while on a mandatory training exercise on September 9th, 2019.

A Dublin Airport firefighter has sued in the High Court claiming he was injured during a training exercise to put out an aircraft fire.

Edward Quinn (52) alleges he sustained an acute shoulder tear during the exercise on the aircraft simulator rig at Dublin Airport more than four years ago.

He told Ms Justice Denise Brett he was the first person into the aircraft and was holding the nozzle of the hose. He said that as he walked through the aircraft with another firefighter behind, the hose got caught on “numerous occasions” on seats.

He said that as they approached the bulkhead they could not go further because the hose “got snagged again”. His colleague went to release the hose and he pulled on it to extinguish the fire but he felt “something pop” in his shoulder, he said.

READ MORE

He told the court his shoulder hurt but he finished the exercise and the seven hours left on his shift. He said he got medical help the next day.

Mr Quinn, from The Lodge, Abbeylands, Clane, Co Kildare, has sued his employer, DAA PLC over the accident while on a mandatory training exercise on September 9th, 2019.

It is claimed there should have been additional personnel pulling and feeding the hose for the drill and there was a failure to have a proper warm-up and there was an insufficient briefing before the training.

The claims are denied, and it is contended by the DAA that there was contributory negligence on the part of Mr Quinn.

It is further contended he was the author of his own misfortune and had not adhered to a safety briefing given before the exercise and not warmed up before the drill.

Opening the case, Mr Quinn’s senior counsel, Barney Quirke, said it was their case that Mr Quinn was not present for the safety briefing as he was on bird patrol duty on the runway before the exercise. Counsel said he was also not given an opportunity to warm up.

Counsel said a scan showed a tear in the fireman’s right shoulder and he had to have a surgical procedure and was in a sling for six weeks. Counsel said it was their case the firefighter developed a frozen shoulder and was out of work for 10 months after the incident.

The case before Ms Justice Denise Brett continues.