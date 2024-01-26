‘Predator’ scout leader jailed for sexually abusing three boys almost 30 years ago

Judge Martin Nolan said the former scout leader had abused the trust of the boys he abused, their families and the wider community. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A “paedophile predator” scout leader who sexually abused three teenage boys almost 30 years ago has been jailed for six years.

The 61-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the anonymity of the victims, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault on dates between 1991 and 2000 at a scouting den in Dublin and at a location in Waterford.

The three victims were aged between 11 and 14 at the time. They were each members of a scouting troop, which the man was involved with as a “well-respected” leader.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the abuse included inappropriate touching, masturbation and oral sex. Two of the victims were told by the man that a girl liked them and they were made to cover their heads before he abused them under the guise of the so-called girl.

READ MORE

Imposing sentence on Friday, Judge Martin Nolan said the man’s behaviour was “very serious” and “very reprehensible”.

He said the defendant had abused his position of “trust and authority” over the young boys who were “impressionable” and “vulnerable”.

The judge noted that the man abused the trust of the boys, their families and the wider community.

He imposed three year sentences in relation to each count, but directed that two of these sentences should run consecutively, meaning the man was handed a global sentence of six years.

The victims and their families were present in court and there was some applause after Judge Nolan finished his remarks.

He said while the court understood their emotions in the moment, the applause was not appropriate as the courtroom was a “place of objective justice”.

Three victim impact statements were prepared, with two read aloud in court.

Prosecuting counsel Fionnuala O’Sullivan BL read one of these statements. It outlined how the scout leader’s actions “sculpted how he deals with people” and has “destroyed” the vitcim’s trust.

He said the man “took his innocence” and turned it against him. He said he buried everything to do with the abuse and while he found the judicial process hard, it has provided some relief.

He said the man “destroyed” his past and what he could have been. “What he did affected by my whole life...[he] robbed us of our potential”.

The third victim read his victim impact statement to the court. He said his family was involved in scouting and had “full trust” in the organisation and in the man who was a “well-respected, trusted member of the community”.

He said he came to the attention of the “paedophile predator” at a time when he was vulnerable as his mother was seriously ill and later passed away. He said he has blocked out memories from this period due to the abuse.

Shane Costelloe SC, defending, told the court his client wished to express his remorse and apologise to the victims. He said the man is deeply ashamed of his actions.

A psychological report was handed to the court. Mr Costelloe said his client had issues with alcohol but has been abstinent since the 2000s. He has a long work history and was a carer for his mother, who passed away in recent days.

Defence counsel said the man was himself sexually abused by two priests and is aware that he has perpetuated the trauma of what was done to him as he “knows exactly what he did to these men”.

He asked the court to take into consideration his client’s “otherwise unblemished life” and that he is assessed as at low risk of re-offending.